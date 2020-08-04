e-paper
Home / Cities / Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Security beefed up outside religious places in Ludhiana

Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Security beefed up outside religious places in Ludhiana

The cyber cell will be keeping tabs on social media content being posted regarding Ram Mandir and Article 370.

cities Updated: Aug 04, 2020 22:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Police personnel manning the entrance of a temple in Ludhiana on Tuesday.
Police personnel manning the entrance of a temple in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

Ahead of the Bhumi Pujan ceremony for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the first anniversary of scrapping of Article 370, the police have beefed up security at all religious places in the city. They have also been conducting meetings with the various religious organisations to maintain law and order situation here.

Apart from this, the cyber cell is keeping tabs on social media content being posted regarding Ram Mandir and Article 370.

To avoid any untoward situation, additional 2,500 police personnel have been deputed in the city and patrolling has been intensified.

On being asked about some people’s appeal to light candles on their rooftops on Wednesday, the police commissioner said he requests everyone to maintain law and order in the city and co-operate with the police. He added that those who will try to create problems will face stern action.

The police chief said extra force has been deployed in sensitive areas identified by them. Assembly of five or more persons is already banned in the city and no one would be allowed to violate the orders. The police will be present at every roundabout and public places.

The police will establish special checkpoints in different parts of the city, the top official added.

