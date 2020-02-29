Ram temple construction panel chief assesses ground reality in Ayodhya

cities

Feb 29, 2020

Ram temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Misra inspected the Ram Janmabhoomi campus and the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas Karyashaala in Ayodhya on Saturday.

Misra was in the temple town, along with a technical team, to assess the ground reality and get an idea of the 67-acre site where the Ram temple will be constructed.

This was Misra’s first visit to Ayodhya after being appointed chairman of the Ram temple construction committee.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) international vice president Champat Rai, who is also general secretary of the newly constituted Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust, gave a guided tour of the Ram Janmabhoomi and Karyashaala to Misra.

For more than two hours, Rai guided Misra to all important locations on the Ram Janmabhoomi campus to acquaint him with the site.

Modalities for shifting the idol of Ram Lalla from the makeshift temple on the Ram Janmabhoomi campus to another location were also discussed.

From the Ram Janmabhoomi campus, Misra went to the VHP’s Karyashaala where carved stone slabs are kept. There, Rai showed Misra the carved pillars, beams and other stone-slabs.

During the inspection, Rai said that these stone slabs will be shifted from the workshop only when actual construction work starts at the Ram Janmabhoomi.

“Homework is being done before actual construction work starts,” Rai said to reporters at the Karyashaala.

“We are analysing what is to be done. Later, technical persons will do an analysis of the work that is to be executed,” said Rai.

On shifting the idol of Ram Lalla to a new location before Ram Navmi (April 2) in order to start construction of the temple, Rai said: “On Ram Navmi around 15 to 20 lakh (1.5 million to 2 million) devotees come to Ayodhya.”

“On this festive occasion, our first priority is to make sure that these devotees are able to pay obeisance to the Lord and return home,” Rai added.

On the next meeting of the board of trustees, Rai said: “When we have anything to share with the trustees, the next meeting will be convened.”

Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, Anil Mishra and Ayodhya district magistrate Anuj Jha were the other members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha trust present during the inspection.

Meanwhile, the technical team of the Ram temple construction committee has sought time till March 25 to submit the blueprint for construction of the temple, said Kameshwar Chaupal, member of the board of trustees of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust.

“The date for the next meeting of the trust will be decided only after the technical team submits the blueprint,” said Chaupal.

According to VHP leaders, construction work is likely to start on April 26 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Several VVIPs are expected to be in Ayodhya on the day when construction work of the Ram temple starts.