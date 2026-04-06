A massive explosion at Jharkhand Ispat Private Limited (JIPL) plant in Hesla in Ramgarh district in the wee hours on Monday claimed one life and left eight others battling for survival, people aware of the development said. 1 dead, 8 injured in Ramgarh steel plant furnace blast

The blast, which occurred at an induction furnace, has triggered a high-level probe into safety lapses at the facility. While six workers were initially rushed to Ranchi for treatment, one succumbed to injuries.

The injured were admitted to Devkamal Hospital and Devenika Hospital and Research Centre in Ranchi. Dr Anant Kumar Sinha, chief of the hospital, confirmed the fatality and the gravity of the situation for the remaining workers.

“One worker has died during treatment. We are currently monitoring the others, but the condition of five workers remains extremely critical as they have sustained severe burn injuries. The next 24 to 48 hours are crucial,” said Dr Sinha.

Preliminary investigations by the factory safety department suggest a catastrophic reaction within the furnace. Manish Kumar Sinha, chief inspector of factories, pointed to a specific technical failure involving molten metal.

“Our primary investigation suggests that the blast took place after hot metal came in contact with water in the induction furnace. This led to a sudden, violent reaction. We are examining whether this was due to a leak or a procedural error during the smelting process,” said chief inspector Sinha.

The Ramgarh district administration has taken a stern view of the incident. Deputy commissioner Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz confirmed that the industry department had already initiated punitive measures and a safety audit of the premises.

“The industry department has taken immediate action in the matter. We have ordered a thorough inquiry into the safety protocols of the plant. Ensuring the safety of workers is non-negotiable, and we are overseeing the medical assistance being provided to the victims,” stated DC Mumtaz.

The plant remains sealed as investigators from the Jharkhand Inspectorate of Factories collect samples. Local labour unions have demanded a high compensation package for the kin of the deceased and the permanently disabled workers.