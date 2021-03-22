107-yr-old lady takes the jab in Koderma district

A 107-year-old lady having no comorbidities walked 500 meters without any support to a Panchayat-level vaccination centre to get her first shot of Covid-19 vaccine in Jharkhand’s Koderma district on Saturday, officials said.

A resident of Bhojpur village under Markocho block of the district, Makina Khatun took the jab at Adarsh Madhya Vidyalaya in Dakshini Panchyat. “I faced no problem after the shot. I walked back to my home that is around 500m from the centre,” she said. She also appealed to people to avail the shot in order to beat the virus.

However, health officials initially faced some problems in getting her vaccinated, as Co-WIN, the Union government’s vaccine portal, was not accepting her entry due to her age.

District data manager (DDM) of National Health Mission (NHM), Koderma, Pawan Kumar said, “As per the Aadhaar card, her date of birth is 1914. So, we faced some technical problem in the system, as the portal was not accepting her date of birth. The portal doesn’t have the feature to accept date of birth of people born before 1920. We, however, have alternative options that we applied in this case.”

Khatun’s eldest son Md Jamiruddin said her mother doesn’t suffer from any comorbid conditions. “She is fit and fine so far. She gets up at 4.30am in the morning daily and offer prayer five times in a day,” he said.

Khatun was the beneficiary of state’s special Covid-19 vaccination drive launched by the state health department on the Panchayat level. The drive took off on Saturday and will conclude on March 27. The campaign will take place in three phases. The first phase that started on Saturday concluded on Sunday. The second phase was scheduled for March 23 and 24, while the third phase will begin for March 26 to March 27.

State nodal officer (vaccination) Dr Ajit Prasad, “The special drive is receiving good response. On Saturday, a total of 1.20 lakh people were given the shot. We are hoping to cross the figure on Sunday.”

He said they have set a target to administer Covid-19 vaccine to 1.5 lakh people per day. “In six days of the drive, nine to 10 lakh people will be given the shot,” he said.