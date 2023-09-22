2 workers die in blast in Hazaribagh’s aluminium factory

RANCHI: Two labourers died due to a blast in an aluminium factory at Dumodih in Hazaribagh district, about 120km from the Jharkhand capital Ranchi, police said. A local resident said the tin roof of the factory was blown away due to the impact of the blast (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Superintendent of police Manoj Ratan Chothe said the two dead men were identified as Ranjeet Thakur (26), a resident of Dihuri under Kock police station of Gaya district in Bihar and Sukhdeo Sahu (48), a resident of Gaya’s Mithapur village.

A local resident said the incident took place at about 1pm when workers were melting scrap and the labourers were working close to the boiler.

“The impact of the blast was so great that the iron sheet roof of the factory blew up and a 10 square feet portion of a wall close to the boiler was reduced to rubble. Two women labourers working at a distance lost consciousness due to the impact,” the resident said.

