Search
Thu, Dec 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

50-year-old arrested for raping minor girl in East Singhbhum

ByDebashish Sarkar, Jamshedpur
Published on: Dec 11, 2025 10:46 pm IST

“The fifty-year-old has been arrested on charges of raping a seven-year-old girl in the neighbourhood under the Junbani panchayat on Monday night. An FIR has been registered against the accused under sections 64(2)(f) and 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and section 6 of the Pocso Act, 2012,” Dheeraj Mishra, officer-in-charge of Dhalbhumgarh police station, told the media on Thursday.

Police on Thursday arrested a 50-year-old man on charges of raping a seven-year-old girl under the Junbani panchayat in Dhalbhumgarh block in East Singhbhum district, officials said.

A 50-year-old has been arrested on charges of raping a seven-year-old girl in the neighbourhood under the Junbani panchayat. (Representation use)
A 50-year-old has been arrested on charges of raping a seven-year-old girl in the neighbourhood under the Junbani panchayat. (Representation use)

“The fifty-year-old has been arrested on charges of raping a seven-year-old girl in the neighbourhood under the Junbani panchayat on Monday night. An FIR has been registered against the accused under sections 64(2)(f) and 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and section 6 of the Pocso Act, 2012,” Dheeraj Mishra, officer-in-charge of Dhalbhumgarh police station, told the media on Thursday.

A police official said the parents of the survivor took her to the Dhalbhumgarh primary health centre (PHC) on Tuesday morning in a bleeding condition, where the doctors confirmed the rape.

“They filed a formal complaint on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, the survivor was shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Hospital (MGMMCH) in Jamshedpur, where she remains in a serious condition,” a police official said.

According to the complaint, the girl was sitting by the fire behind her house in Junbani panchayat at around 6.30–7 pm on Monday when the incident occurred.

“The accused, whom she called uncle, lured her into a nearby bush and raped her. Her grandmother came out on hearing her cries and saw the accused running away while she was bleeding profusely,” the complaint stated.

“Further investigation is underway based on the survivor’s medical report. The accused has been arrested, and we will ensure trial in a fast-track court,” Jamshedpur city superintendent of police, Kumar Shivashish, told the media on Thursday.

News / Cities / Ranchi / 50-year-old arrested for raping minor girl in East Singhbhum
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A 50-year-old man was arrested for raping a seven-year-old girl in Junbani panchayat, East Singhbhum, on Monday night, according to police. The girl was found bleeding by her parents and taken to a health center where rape was confirmed. An FIR was filed under relevant laws, and the survivor is in serious condition at a Jamshedpur hospital.