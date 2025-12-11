50-year-old arrested for raping minor girl in East Singhbhum

Police on Thursday arrested a 50-year-old man on charges of raping a seven-year-old girl under the Junbani panchayat in Dhalbhumgarh block in East Singhbhum district, officials said. A 50-year-old has been arrested on charges of raping a seven-year-old girl in the neighbourhood under the Junbani panchayat. (Representation use)

“The fifty-year-old has been arrested on charges of raping a seven-year-old girl in the neighbourhood under the Junbani panchayat on Monday night. An FIR has been registered against the accused under sections 64(2)(f) and 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and section 6 of the Pocso Act, 2012,” Dheeraj Mishra, officer-in-charge of Dhalbhumgarh police station, told the media on Thursday.

A police official said the parents of the survivor took her to the Dhalbhumgarh primary health centre (PHC) on Tuesday morning in a bleeding condition, where the doctors confirmed the rape.

“They filed a formal complaint on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, the survivor was shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Hospital (MGMMCH) in Jamshedpur, where she remains in a serious condition,” a police official said.

According to the complaint, the girl was sitting by the fire behind her house in Junbani panchayat at around 6.30–7 pm on Monday when the incident occurred.

“The accused, whom she called uncle, lured her into a nearby bush and raped her. Her grandmother came out on hearing her cries and saw the accused running away while she was bleeding profusely,” the complaint stated.

“Further investigation is underway based on the survivor’s medical report. The accused has been arrested, and we will ensure trial in a fast-track court,” Jamshedpur city superintendent of police, Kumar Shivashish, told the media on Thursday.