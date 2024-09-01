9 died during physical tests for Jharkhand excise police recruitment

At least nine candidates appearing for the Jharkhand excise police recruitment have died during the physical efficiency tests at different parts of the state since August 22, officials said. Over 5 lakh people participated in the recruitment for 583 posts in the Jharkhand excise police . (Representational image)

A police official said four of them died in Palamau, two in Padma (Hazaribagh) and one each in Giridih, Sahibganj and Musabani.

Over 5 lakh people participated in the recruitment for 583 posts.

“There are seven places across the state where a physical test is being conducted for over 5 lakh candidates. The places include Smarty City area (Dhurwa, Ranchi), Jharkhand Jaguar Camp (Tender Village, Ratu Ranchi), Police Line (Giridih), JAPTC (Padma, Hazaribagh), Chiyanki Airport (Palamau), CTC Swaspur (Musabani, East Singhbhum), JAP-9 campus( Sahibganj). From most places there are reports of death. In Palamau, a maximum of four have died so far,” the police official said.

A police official said all the deceased so far are male and it took place during the 10-km running, for which 60 minutes were given.

“On Saturday a candidate from Manikabandh village under Herodih police station area of Giridih, Suraj Verma (27), died at Padma during the running test. He started his 10-km run at 6.45am and completed it within the given 60 minutes. After he completed his run, his health condition started deteriorating. The doctors present there provided him with first aid and sent him to the Hazaribagh Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’. It was Padma’s second death. Earlier on August 23, Mahesh Prasad Mehta, a candidate from Mandu, had died. Reports of such death have also come from Palamau, where four died on different days. Similar deaths took place at Sahibganj, Giridih and Musabani,” the police official said.

A police official at Sahibganj said: “Vikas Linda (22) from Ranchi died on Saturday night at Sahibganj. He had fainted while running. He was admitted at Sadar Hospital, where he died during treatment at night. A case of unnatural death was registered in this connection at Jirwabadi police station, and the body was sent for autopsy.”

A police official in Palamau said: “The name of the candidate who died on Thursday is Abhishek Kumar. He was a resident of Barela police station area of Gaya in Bihar. The deceased candidate’s post-mortem was done on Friday in the medical board’s presence. On the same day, another candidate referred from here to RIMS died. He was Ajay Kumar Mahto, a resident of Ormanjhi in Ranchi.”

Palamau civil surgeon (CS) Anil Kumar Singh confirmed the fact but expressed his inability to give any conclusive statement explaining the reason behind the death.

“Anything could be said only after the autopsy report comes out but the primary reason appears to be dehydration or use of some drugs, or alcoholism that cause internal weakness. Most of those who fainted in Palamau got treatment at Medini Rai Medical College and Hospital,” Singh said.

State police spokesperson and IG (operation) AV Homkar confirmed the fact, saying a probe is underway in the matter.

“A probe has started. Only a doctor can share the exact reason (behind the deaths). We at our level have taken all precautions to ensure that the candidates do not face any problem. Water, medical team, washroom and other facilities have been provided. The timing of the physical test was kept in the morning to ensure that the candidates do not face problems due to heat. From today, the time of the physical test has also been changed. Now it would start at 4am,” Homkar said.

Mahesh’s father, Mitralal Mahto, told a section of media that his son would not have died if he was provided medical treatment on time.

“My son died due to delayed treatment. He was a Science graduate with an ITI degree. When he did not get any job, he had to appear for a physical test for a constable job,” he said.

Yogesh Chandra Bharti, a student leader associated with the Jharkhand Students Union and an excise constable aspirant who successfully completed his run at Musabani, said: “The cases of death are taking place as many candidates did not get proper time to prepare for physical test. The notification for the excise constable recruitment was issued on August 8. We got admit cards on August 14 to appear in the physical test from August 22. In a limited time of 15 days, many could not prepare well. Alhough they completed their run due to their will power, their lungs capacity did not support them. Many fainted during the run due to poor lung capacity to retain sufficient Oxygen while running.”

Bharti said: “Women fainted in limited numbers as their running timing was in the morning from 6am while men’s running time was from 7am. Women had to run only 5km in 30 minutes while men had to run 10km in 60 minutes.”