close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Ranchi News / As JMM lawmaker Sarfaraz Ahmed resigns, BJP leader takes a swipe at Hemant Soren

As JMM lawmaker Sarfaraz Ahmed resigns, BJP leader takes a swipe at Hemant Soren

ByVishal Kant
Jan 01, 2024 03:14 PM IST

Jharkhand assembly speaker Rabindranath Mahto said he did not find it “appropriate” to inquire into the reasons behind Sarfaraz Ahmed’s resignation

RANCHI: Jharkhand’s ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislator Sarfaraz Ahmed has resigned from the state assembly, people familiar with the development said on Monday.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has been told to appear before ED for the seventh time. He refused to appear on all the six previous occasions (PTI)
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has been told to appear before ED for the seventh time. He refused to appear on all the six previous occasions (PTI)

Jharkhand assembly speaker Rabindranath Mahto said Sarfaraz Ahmed met him on December 31 and submitted his resignation. “And I have accepted it,” Mahto told HT. To a question on the reasons behind the move, Mahto said he did not find it “appropriate” to inquire into the reasons behind the resignation.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

On Monday, the assembly secretariat issued the formal order. “The resignation letter given by Sarfaraz Ahmed from his seat in the legislative assembly has been accepted by the speaker. As a result of its approval, the said seat has become vacant in the Legislative Assembly.”

Ahmed, who had been twice elected to the state assembly from the Congress in the past, switched over to the JMM ahead of the 2019 assembly elections and won his home constituency of Gandey, his third assembly win.

Sarfaraz Ahmed did not respond to calls and messages for his comment on the surprise move. His party, JMM, hasn’t spoken on his resignation either.

In a post on X, Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey took a swipe at chief minister Hemant Soren. “Jharkhand’s MLA from Gandey, Sarfaraz Ahmed, has resigned from the assembly and his resignation has been accepted. Soon, Hemant Soren-ji will also resign from the post of chief minister and his wife, Kalpana Soren-ji, will take over as the next CM. The new year could bring pain to the Soren family,” Dubey said in a post in Hindi.

A JMM leader said he was not aware of the reasons behind Ahmed’s resignation and wondered if it could be linked to Hemant Soren’s troubles with the Enforcement Directorate, which last week issued a seventh summons to Soren for questioning him in connection with an ongoing money laundering probe related to an alleged land scam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vishal Kant

    Vishal Kant works as an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He tracks developments in Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi government. Vishal has spent about a decade covering the city politics and governance, besides writing on Delhi’s civic issues, urban transport and infrastructure.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out