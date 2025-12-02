Bandhu Tirkey blames EC, Centre for BLO deaths

Member of the Jharkhand government’s coordination committee, and executive president of Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee, Bandhu Tirkey, on Tuesday expressed his concern over deaths of 30 BLOs in 27 days across the country. Former minister Bandhu Tirkey speaks at an event (HT FILE)

“The deaths of 30 BLOs in various states of the country in the last 27 days are extremely unfortunate. This action by the Election Commission (EC) and the Central government in the name of democracy raises many questions. In the name of democracy, the EC is crushing an integral part of the system, without which elections and democracy are unimaginable,” Tirkey said issuing a press release.

Tirkey, who also served as education minister of the state, expressed his concern for conducting special voter revision in limited time.

“It is completely incomprehensible why the EC is continuing its campaign to conduct the Special Voter Revision (SIR) within just two to three months,” he said presenting example of Bengal and other states.

Tirkey said deaths of BLOs, whether due to suicide, pressure, heart attack, or accident, would be attributed to the SIR. “All such deaths are the result of a conspiracy by the government and the EC to impose unnecessary pressure and force arbitrary decisions, the consequences of which are being borne not only by BLOs but also by their families and the entire country,” he said.