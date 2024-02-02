 BJP leader credits PM Modi for Champai Soren becoming Jharkhand CM. Here's why - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Ranchi / BJP leader credits PM Modi for Champai Soren becoming Jharkhand CM. Here's why

BJP leader credits PM Modi for Champai Soren becoming Jharkhand CM. Here's why

ByHT News Desk
Feb 02, 2024 04:49 PM IST

Champai Soren, who once tilled fields with his father in a remote village in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district, was sworn-in as chief minister.

Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand legislative assembly Amar Kumar Bauri on Friday indirectly credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the elevation of JMM vice-president Champai Soren to the post of chief minister. Bauri said that Champai Soren could become Jharkhand chief minister due to the environment against dynastic politics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and new Jharkhand CM Champai Soren.(PTI, ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and new Jharkhand CM Champai Soren.(PTI, ANI)

Champai Soren took oath as chief minister days after Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren stepped down from the post following hours of questioning in a money laundering probe linked to an alleged land scam. The two aren’t related.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Bauri said that Champai Soren got the opportunity because the “government formed under the leadership of Hemant Soren four years ago was trapped into so many legal troubles.”

“Another important reason is that PM Modi has time and again said that dynasty politics is like a termite for politics. Due to the environment in the country against dynasty politics, Champai Soren has become the CM,” he added.

Champai Soren was administered the oath of office by Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi. Senior Congress leader Alamgir Alam and RJD leader Satyanand Bhokta also took oath as ministers.

The new Champai-led coalition government will seek a trust vote on February 5, minister Alamgir Alam said on Friday after a Cabinet meeting.

"The floor test to prove majority by the JMM-led alliance in the state will be held on February 5 on the first day of a two-day assembly session," Alam told PTI.

Meanwhile, the MLAs of the ruling coalition were flown to Hyderabad amid fears of poaching ahead of the floor test.

“We were given 10 days to prove the government's majority. We can’t take any chance during the period as the BJP might try to contact our MLAs,” a senior leader told PTI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On