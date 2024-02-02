BJP leader credits PM Modi for Champai Soren becoming Jharkhand CM. Here's why

Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand legislative assembly Amar Kumar Bauri on Friday indirectly credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the elevation of JMM vice-president Champai Soren to the post of chief minister. Bauri said that Champai Soren could become Jharkhand chief minister due to the environment against dynastic politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and new Jharkhand CM Champai Soren.(PTI, ANI)

Champai Soren took oath as chief minister days after Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren stepped down from the post following hours of questioning in a money laundering probe linked to an alleged land scam. The two aren’t related.

Bauri said that Champai Soren got the opportunity because the “government formed under the leadership of Hemant Soren four years ago was trapped into so many legal troubles.”

“Another important reason is that PM Modi has time and again said that dynasty politics is like a termite for politics. Due to the environment in the country against dynasty politics, Champai Soren has become the CM,” he added.

Champai Soren was administered the oath of office by Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi. Senior Congress leader Alamgir Alam and RJD leader Satyanand Bhokta also took oath as ministers.

The new Champai-led coalition government will seek a trust vote on February 5, minister Alamgir Alam said on Friday after a Cabinet meeting.

"The floor test to prove majority by the JMM-led alliance in the state will be held on February 5 on the first day of a two-day assembly session," Alam told PTI.

Meanwhile, the MLAs of the ruling coalition were flown to Hyderabad amid fears of poaching ahead of the floor test.

“We were given 10 days to prove the government's majority. We can’t take any chance during the period as the BJP might try to contact our MLAs,” a senior leader told PTI.