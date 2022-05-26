CBI raids Jharkhand Cong working president Bandhu Tirkey in court-ordered probe
RANCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at residences of former Jharkhand sports minister Bandhu Tirkey in connection with financial irregularities in conducting the 34th National Games in 2011, people aware of the development said.
Tirkey, who joined the Congress in 2020 and was appointed as working president of Jharkhand Congress last year, is in national capital Delhi for party meetings, an aide in his office said.
Tirkey’s aide said a CBI team reached Tirkey’s private residence in Banhaura area on the outskirts of Ranchi early on Thursday. Minutes later, another team also arrived at the official residence in Morhabadi area in the state capital.
To be sure, Tirkey was convicted for holding assets disproportionate to his income in March this year and disqualified from the 81-seat state assembly in April. On Wednesday, the Election Commission notified the by-election for Mandar assembly seat that has been represented by Tirkey thrice.
In April, the Jharkhand high court ordered CBI investigation, transferring investigations into the National Games scam from the state’s anti-corruption bureau (ACB) to the federal agency. ACB arrested Tirkey in September 2019 in connection with the case but was later released on bail from the Jharkhand high court
Bandhu Tirkey joined the Congress after 2019 assembly polls following a split in the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) (JVM (P) after party chief Babulal Marandi decided to merge the party founded in 2006 with the Bharatiya Janata party.
ED conducts searches at premises linked to Shiv Sena minister Anil Parab
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches at about seven places in Mumbai, Pune and Ratnagiri district's Dapoli linked to a close confidant of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab. Parab was under ED scanner ever since dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze, the prime accused in Antilia explosives scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case, alleged that Anil Parab was among the recipients of bribes.
BJP to attend Nitish Kumar’s all-party meet on caste census
The Bharatiya Janata Party will attend an all-party meeting Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has convened on June 1 to discuss the modalities for a state-level caste census even as it has faced criticism from its ruling National Democratic Alliance allies for trying to stall the exercise. On May 10, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav threatened to hold a foot march from Patna to Delhi in case the census is not conducted.
World Economic Forum meet: IKEA to open store in Bengaluru in June
Bengaluru might soon get an IKEA store in June this year. Swedish furniture retailer IKEA would open its flagship store in Bengaluru in June. CEO of Ingka Group, of which IKEA is a part, Jesper Brodin on Wednesday met Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the World Economic Forum Meet in Davos, Switzerland, and held discussions in the backdrop of the store-opening.
Delhiwale: A place for Premchand
The shop consists of two rooms separated by a thin wall. One long shelf is devoted to the great Premchand. Along with his classic works like Gaban, Karmbhoomi, and Sevasadan, there is a huge selection of his short fiction, including the hauntingly titled Poos ki Raat.
NAS 2021: 'Delhi schools perform better in higher classes'
The survey is a national-level large-scale assessment which examines the competencies developed by students in classes 3, 5, 8 and 10, and is conducted every three years to make an overall assessment of the school education system. In Delhi, 64, 049 students from 1,602 schools, both private and government, participated in the survey which took place last year.
