Cong silent protest:BJP has different law for ‘the high and mighty’, say Jharkhand leaders

As part of its nationwide exercise, the Congress leaders and workers of the party’s Jharkhand unit organised a five-hour long silent protest outside Raj Bhawan in Ranchi, demanding resignation of Union minister Ajay Mishra after his son was arrested for his alleged role in the recent Lakhimpur-Kheri violence.

The protest was led by Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur, with Congress ministers Rameshwar Oraon, Alamgir Alam, Badal Patralekh and Banna Gupta in attendance, besides other party legislators, office bearers and party workers.

Addressing the media at the protest, Thakur said in the BJP, the rule is that law is applicable only on commoners, while they have “different standards for the high and mighty.”

“We are seeing what is happening from Gorakhpur to Lakhimpur. It seems that the BJP implements the law only when it deals with commoners. However, they need to understand that the rule of law is established when examples are set by action against the powerful, who have committed a crime. By not acting against the erring powerful, the BJP has demeaned the democracy itself,” said Thakur.

On the other hand, state agriculture minister Badal Patralekh said MoS Ajay Mishra has lost moral standing to continue in his post. “In our government, many a times ministers have resigned if any untoward incident happened even if they were not responsible for it, but just out of political morality and ethics. We are expecting the same from the minister,” he said.

Eight people, including four farmers and a local journalist, died during the violence in UP’s Lakhimpur-Kheri after an SUV belonging to Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra and a convoy of cars mowed down a group of protesting farmers from behind on October 3.

Earlier this week, the state Congress had set off for Lakhimpur to show their support for the agitating farmers, besides protesting against the house arrest of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. However, they were not allowed to enter Uttar Pradesh at the Wyndhamganj-Garhwa border.