Congress demands full-fledged women’s commission in state

Congress on Monday raised the demand for constitution of a women’s commission in Jharkhand which is lying defunct since June 2020. National Women’s Congress president Alka Lamba addresses a press conference in Ranchi on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

National Women’s Congress president Alka Lamba raised the demand while addressing a press conference in the state headquarter of her party here.

“To prevent injustice against women, a full-fledged women’s commission should be established in the state. We will speak to the government to establish the same as soon as possible,” Lamba said.

Lamba on the occasion expressed her concern over the denial of constitutional rights guaranteed to a woman in India. She said though BR Ambedkar and former PM Rajiv Gandhi worked for women’s empowerment, the present government at the Centre was not properly implementing laws formulated in the interest of women.

“Babasaheb Ambedkar granted women equal voting rights as men in the constitution. Congress and former PM late Rajiv Gandhi enacted a 33% reservation to increase women’s participation in power, resulting in approximately 1.5 million women holding positions across the country, including sarpanch, headman, and councillor. A bill providing 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies was passed, but the Centre is not implementing this law, and betrayed women,” she said.