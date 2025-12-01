Search
Mon, Dec 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Congress demands full-fledged women’s commission in state

ByRaj Kumar, Ranchi
Updated on: Dec 01, 2025 08:13 pm IST

Congress demands the re-establishment of a women's commission in Jharkhand, defunct since June 2020, to address women's rights and injustices.

Congress on Monday raised the demand for constitution of a women’s commission in Jharkhand which is lying defunct since June 2020.

National Women’s Congress president Alka Lamba addresses a press conference in Ranchi on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
National Women’s Congress president Alka Lamba addresses a press conference in Ranchi on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

National Women’s Congress president Alka Lamba raised the demand while addressing a press conference in the state headquarter of her party here.

“To prevent injustice against women, a full-fledged women’s commission should be established in the state. We will speak to the government to establish the same as soon as possible,” Lamba said.

Lamba on the occasion expressed her concern over the denial of constitutional rights guaranteed to a woman in India. She said though BR Ambedkar and former PM Rajiv Gandhi worked for women’s empowerment, the present government at the Centre was not properly implementing laws formulated in the interest of women.

“Babasaheb Ambedkar granted women equal voting rights as men in the constitution. Congress and former PM late Rajiv Gandhi enacted a 33% reservation to increase women’s participation in power, resulting in approximately 1.5 million women holding positions across the country, including sarpanch, headman, and councillor. A bill providing 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies was passed, but the Centre is not implementing this law, and betrayed women,” she said.

News / Cities / Ranchi / Congress demands full-fledged women’s commission in state
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Congress demanded the establishment of a women’s commission in Jharkhand, which has been inactive since June 2020, as emphasized by National Women’s Congress president Alka Lamba. She criticized the current government's failure to uphold women's constitutional rights and implement laws for empowerment, despite past efforts by leaders like BR Ambedkar and Rajiv Gandhi to enhance women’s participation in governance.