Domestic help kills self after assaulting CRPF commandant’s kin in Ranchi

A 45-year-old domestic worker employed at the house of a CRPF commandant allegedly took her own life after brutally assaulting the commandant’s seven year old son, 78-year-old mother and 80-year-old mother in-law on Thursday night in Ranchi, police said on Friday.

All three members of the commandant’s family were admitted to a hospital for treatment. The incident took place at Edalhatu area under Ranchi’s Bariatu police station.

“The commandant Jagat Surin is posted in Chaibasa and the domestic worker has been working in his house for the past nine years,” said Sapan Mahatha, officer in-charge of Bariatu police station.

Mahatha said that Surin told the police that the domestic maid appeared to be mentally unstable for the past few days and had turned aggressive all of a sudden.

“As per Surin's statement, some workers outside the house saw the maid beating family members. They then locked the maid in the garage in the house. When the door of the garage was opened at night, she was found hanging,” the officer in-charge said.

“We are investigating if she was undergoing any mental problem or any trouble from the employer’s side. Anything concrete on the matter could be said only after investigation gets completed,” he said.