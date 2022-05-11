ED arrests Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal in a money-laundering case. Singhal had appeared before the ED for the second consecutive day in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in Khunti and other charges.

The 2000-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer arrived at the agency's regional office in Hinoo area around 10:40 am, news agency PTI reported.

The agency had recorded the statement of the officer under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The officer was present for about nine hours at its office on Tuesday.

On May 6, the ED had conducted raids against Singhal, her businessman husband Abhishek Jha and others in Jharkhand and a few other locations. Chartered accountant Suman Kumar was arrested in this case on May 7.

The ED has claimed that Singhal and Jha received cash deposits to the tune of ₹1.43 crore between 2008 and 2011, the same period when alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds took place in Khunti district.

Over ₹19 crore was recovered during raids at 18 premises in Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and other places in the case recently. Of this, ₹17.49 crore was found on the premises of Kumar alone.

The federal agency has also told a special PMLA (prevention of money laundering act) court in Ranchi that the IAS officer allegedly transferred ₹16.57 lakh from her “personal account” to those controlled or owned by her CA. Kumar is currently being interrogated for his links with certain other persons in the state.

The ED probe pertains to a money laundering case in which former junior engineer in the Jharkhand government, Ram Binod Prasad Sinha, was arrested by the agency on June 17, 2020, from West Bengal after he was booked by the agency under the PMLA in 2012 after studying the FIRs of the state vigilance bureau against him.

The said money was earmarked for the execution of government projects under MNREGA in Khunti district, the agency had earlier said.

Sinha told ED that he paid 5 per cent commission (out of the defrauded funds) to the district administration, according to the ED note.

During the period, ED said various charges of irregularities were made against Singhal while she served as the deputy commissioner/district magistrate of Chatra, Khunti and Palamu between 2007 and 2013.

She served as the DC (deputy commissioner) of Khunti district between February 16, 2009, and July 19, 2010, the alleged crime period for which Sinha is being probed.

It added that the cash deposited in different financial years was “over and above” the salary of Singhal.

The IAS officer, ED said, purchased 13 policies and paid premium of ₹80.81 lakh between 2005-06 and 2012-13 and later “closed them (policies) pre-maturely and received closure amount of ₹84.64 lakh”. The agency said out of this amount, Singhal “transferred” ₹3.96 lakh from her account to Kumar’s in 2015.

It further claimed that another ₹6.39 lakh from the said closure funds was transferred in 2016 to the account of Santosh Crusher Metal Works, a partnership firm incorporated by Kumar and where the CA’s father is a partner. The agency claimed a third amount of ₹6.22 lakh was transferred by her in 2017 to a company called Radhey Shyam Explosives Pvt. Ltd.

“All three accounts were related to Suman Kumar. The total amount transferred from her (Singhal’s) personal account to these accounts is ₹16.57 lakh,” ED told the court.

The agency is also looking at the business transactions and other finances of a multi-speciality hospital based in Ranchi allegedly managed by Singhal’s husband.

ED officials had earlier said they seized a number of incriminating documents that indicate links of political and higher bureaucracy with alleged illegal mining activities in the state.

