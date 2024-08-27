Former J’khand CM Champai Soren to join BJP on Friday

In a setback for the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) ahead of assembly polls, former Jharkhand chief minister and its senior vice-president Champai Soren has decided to join the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, people aware of the development said on Tuesday, ending a week-long suspense about his next move. Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren with Amit Shah in New Delhi August 30. (ANI)

Speculations were rife since August 20, when he publicly criticised his party leadership saying he was removed disrespectfully as CM when he handed over the reins to Hemant Soren on July 3 after a five-month stint in the top post.

The development comes following a meeting of Champai, who currently is a member of Hemant Soren cabinet, with Union home minister Amit Shah at the latter’s residence in New Delhi late Monday night. Besides Champai’s son Babulal Soren, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, also his party’s assembly election co-incharge, was present in the meeting.

The Assam CM posted a picture of the meeting saying Soren would be joining the BJP on Friday. Speaking to reporters in the national capital on Tuesday, Champai said he would be joining the saffron party on August 30.

“I am making a new beginning. Initially I thought of retiring from politics. However, after discussion with my supporters I decided to form a new party. But due to the time factor and the prevailing condition in Jharkhand, I have decided to join the BJP inspired by the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah,” said Soren.

Replying to a specific question if other JMM leaders would also be switching sides along with him, Soren said he would be joining the BJP along with his son Babulal Soren. Champai said he would be returning to Jharkhand on Wednesday. People close to the JMM leader said Champai was likely to resign from the party and the Hemant cabinet after his return.

Welcoming the development, BJP legislature party leader Amar Kumar Bauri said Champai’s entry would strengthen the BJP.

“Champai Soren, who is called Kolhan Tiger, is a tall Adivasi leader. His entry would strengthen the party as Jharkhand was created by BJP under Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Champai Soren fought for separate Jharkhand. We will work together for the state,” he said.

The BJP insiders said Soren would be joining the party at a special function in the state capital. Suspended and disqualified JMM legislator Lobin Hembrom could also join the party along with Champai. Sources said Champai was likely to organise a grand event at his ancestral village Jillinggora in Saraikela, which could be attended by top BJP leaders.

Following the development, Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi, rushed to Delhi Tuesday morning after he was summoned by the central leadership and later met PM Narendra Modi. Party said the two discussed about the political and organisational issues related to party and the state.

Reacting to the developments, JMM general secretary Vinod Pandey urged the former CM to rethink his decision. “He is one of the seniormost leaders in the party. Guruji (Shibui Soren) and our leader Hemant Soren chose him as the chief minister. He has now decided to side with a political ideology against which he himself and our party have always been against. He should rethink his decision. We can make any further comment only after August 30 (when he joins the BJP),” said Pandey.