HC gives DGP 2 days to file status report in fake surrender attempt case

The Jharkhand HC directed state police chief Tadasha Mishra to file a status report of the police investigation initiated 11 years ago after a case of fake surrender plan surfaced in the state and an FIR was registered at Lower Bazar police station here on March 28, 2014. Jharkhand High Court, Ranchi (HT Photo)

A high court advocate close to the matter said the state police chief was given two days to file a status report. The direction was given while hearing of a PIL filed by Jharkhand Council For Democratic Right in 2015 alleging that 514 tribal youths were prepared to surrender before police through a coaching institute, Digdarshan. The PIL alleged that the youth were lured with the promise of jobs in CRPF to surrender by falsely implicating them as Maoists.

“A division bench comprising Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chouhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar gave the direction on Monday. DGP Tadasha Mishra was present in the court when the direction was given. The court gave two days’ time to file a status report of the case and deferred hearing in the matter till December 15,” the advocate said.

Rajeev Kumar, who appeared on behalf of petitioner, confirmed the fact saying the court took strong exception to the way the police is handling the matter.

“Earlier a DySP had filed an affidavit in the matter stating that two persons involved in the act had been arrested and trial was ongoing. The HC took strong exception to this and observed that in such a sensitive and serious matter, the affidavit should be filed by senior officers not by a junior officer. The court on November 27 directed the DGP to appear in person in the case. After the DGP appeared, the court directed her to file a status report in two days,” Kumar said, confirming the court’s direction.

Court order uploaded on the website says, “In compliance with the order passed by this Court dated 27th November, 2025 the Director General of Police, Jharkhand is present before this Court and prays for and is granted two days’ time to file a status report. List on 15th December, 2025.”

Petitioner’s advocate Rajeev Kumar said the petition alleged that senior state police officers spent crores of rupees on this entire affair to receive awards from the Union home ministry.

“The PIL seeks an independent probe into the matter as it came to fore ₹2 lakh was collected from each of the 514 youths who were brought for surrender. They were kept on the old Birsa Munda Jail campus, which was being used by CRPF. The youths were imparted training and promised jobs as constables in CRPF,” advocate Kumar said.

A police official close to the matter said the matter was exposed when the youth did not get jobs. “When a section of the youth did not get jobs as promised, the matter got exposed. Those arrested in this connection included Ravi Bodra, an alleged former military intelligence informer, and Dinesh Prajapati, owner of local coaching centre named “Digdarshan Institute,” who worked with Bodra to lure the youths with promises of jobs in paramilitary forces,” the police official said.