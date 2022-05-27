Hemant Soren questions ED’s ‘silence’ over Jharkhand raids
RANCHI: Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has questioned the lack of ‘official briefings’ by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the ongoing raids in the state in connection with the alleged MNREGA scam, alleging that it seems the federal agency was more interested in itself donning the hat of a journalist and a news channel.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a personal visit to Chaibasa on Thursday evening, the chief minister also said that he was closely watching on what was the assigned task to the agency and what they are actually doing.
“Why are they not sharing with you (press) what have they actually achieved during the raids (in the past few weeks)? Have they said anything clearly what have they actually tumbled upon as yet and put them in the public domain? As far as my information goes, they have not issued even a single statement on this,” Soren said.
Without taking names, the chief minister also alleged that he was aware of how different arms of the central government have been ‘privatised and politicised’ and he would reply in the same language in which questions are being thrown at him. “These actions are being done just to create obstacles in development that have started gathering steam in the state,” he added
The series of ED raids in the alleged embezzlement of ₹18.06 crore of MNREGA funds started on May 6 when the federal agency conducted multi-location raids across four states including the official residence of Jharkhand Mines & Industry secretary Pooja Singhal. She was arrested later on May 11, and suspended a day later.
A day after the first raids on May 6, her chartered accountant, Suman Kumar, was arrested after recovery of ₹17.49 crore from his residence. Several raids have been conducted in the state since the arrest of the duo. Several officers, especially of the Mines department, headed by the chief minister, are being summoned for questioning at ED’s Ranchi zonal office.
The agency has, however, not issued any statement over its actions in the past three weeks, including those on recoveries. In the meanwhile, ED has filed an affidavit and submitted a report in a sealed cover before the Jharkhand high court, which is hearing petitions related to MNREGA scam and those seeking CBI probe against chief minister Hemant Soren.
When contacted for a reaction over the CM’s charge, Subodh Kumar, deputy director, ED (Ranchi), said, “Things related to an investigation are not revealed till the charge sheet is filed.”
The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, meanwhile, hit out at the chief minister for ‘politicising’ an ongoing investigation against corruption.
“ED is investigating a corruption case. They are summoning officials but why is the CM getting disturbed. Does he know something more? Moreover, even the state government has several investigating agencies. And I am sure the CM must be aware that they don’t reveal findings unless the investigation is complete. That is a common practice. I don’t hold a brief for ED but I am sure they would also come out with official statement once the investigation is over,” said Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo.
