Huge rush on govt portal leads to ‘slow’ e-pass generation

As the state entered the fourth week of lockdown on Sunday, additional lockdown restrictions were imposed with prohibition of inter and intrastate bus services and making e-pass mandatory for movement of all private vehicles. However, slow generation of e-passes on the state government’s portal resulted in a chaos-like situation in many parts of the state.

According to officials, places, where internet speed was slow, witnessed the problem. Joint transport commissioner of state transport department, Ravi Shankar Vidyarthi, said, “The system is being rectified and the issue will be resolved very soon.”

Samir Mahto, a resident of Ranchi’s Nagri area, claimed that he tried to open the website, epassjharkhand.nic.in for an hour in the morning but failed. “The government should have upgraded the system first before making e-pass mandatory,” he said.

Many other users said they were unable to complete the entire procedure of e-pass generation due to slow system speed. An official in the Ranchi transport office, who requested to remain anonymous, blamed huge traffic on the website to be the reason behind the slow system.

“We have received reports of people facing problems in e-pass generation from few places. The system is partially slow where the internet speed is weak, ” said the transport commissioner.

He said more than 1.20 lakh e-passes were issued on Saturday. According to the transport department officials, around 70,000 more e-passes were issued till 4pm on Sunday.

The state government extended the lockdown till May 27 morning. It also additional restrictions in bid to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. In a bid to ensure their strict implementation, adequate security personnel were deputed at all strategic locations in capital city Ranchi.

Ranchi police also enhanced vehicle checking drive, and no vehicle was allowed to ply without the mandatory e-pass. People found violating the government order were booked under Disaster Management Act and Motor Vehicle Act in many parts of the state.

During the lockdown, major city roads wore a deserted look. Few people were seen at vegetable markets and grocery shops.