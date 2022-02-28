Jamtara boat accident: 14 bodies recovered so far, CM announces aid

Rescue teams on Monday fished out six more bodies from Barakar river in Jharkhand, which pushed the toll of confirmed deaths to 14 in the boat mishap that took place in Jamtara late Thursday evening, even as the state government announced to provide financial help of ₹4 lakh to each of the family of the deceased.

Jamtara deputy commissioner Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz said, “The first body was recovered on Saturday, seven on Sunday and six on Monday. Five persons, who were also on the boat, had been rescued alive by locals on the same day.”

The DC said that while it seemed all persons on the boat have been accounted for, they were getting the number “double checked”.

The boat had capsized due to bad weather conditions upstream of Maithon dam in Barakar river, a tributary of Damodar, while it was carrying passengers from Barbendiya ghat to Birgaon in Jamtara district.

Barbendiya ghat is on southern bank of the river falling under Nirsa assembly segment while Birgaon is on the northern bank in Jamatara assembly constituency limits. The place of occurrence was in the backwaters of Maithon dam, which is spread over a huge area, thus making it difficult to locate those missing.

Replying to the issue raised by BJP legislator Aparna Sengupta, chief minister Hemant Soren said, “The government will provide monetary compensation of ₹4 lakh. Also the government would soon get feasibility study done for construction of a bridge at the location.”