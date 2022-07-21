Jharkhand braces for drought, minister orders for contingency plan
Jharkhand, which has recorded around 58 per cent deficiency in monsoon rainfall, is headed towards drought, forcing the agriculture department to scout for relief measures for farmers, including implementation of the state crop relief scheme to compensate the possible crop loss.
“The total sowing this season is less than 10 per cent across the state. The rain deficiency in the state is around 58 per cent. In a few districts, sowing average is extremely low. In Pakur, it’s just about 1.6 per cent. All districts have been directed to prepare a contingency plan, including alternate crop selection. Some have already submitted their plans while the rest would provide it soon,” said state’s agriculture minister Badal Patralekh, who held a review meeting on Thursday with officials concerned.
According to weather officials, 12 of the 24 districts in the state have registered deficient rainfall so far while 10 others fall under large deficient category. Only two districts in the state, East and West Singhbhum, have recorded normal rainfall this monsoon.
Though the weatherman has predicted good rains over the next two weeks, the sowing season in the state is already over.
“From July 22 to July 28, widespread rain, with isolated heavy rainfall, is expected over the state. Cumulatively normal rainfall would be observed in this period. Cumulatively normal rainfall is predicted for the state in the following week as well,” said scientist Abhishek Anand of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Ranchi.
The agriculture minister said though the weather department has predicted good rains over the next few days, it seems the damage has already been done. “Even if we have good rains now, the main agriculture season has been hit. We are starting the process to implement the Rajya Fasal Raahat Yojna to compensate for crop loss. Based on crop cutting g experiment, farmers would compensated for their loss. The farmers could register themselves for it online,” said Patralekh.
Under the scheme, those farmers who have crop loss between 30-50 per cent would be given compensation at the rate of ₹3,000 per acre with an upper cap of ₹15,000.
“If the crop loss is more than 60 per cent, farmers would be compensated at the rate of ₹4,000 per acre with an upper cap of ₹20,000. However, if a drought is declared in the state, then this scheme won’t be implemented. Farmers would then be compensated as per the disaster management rules,” said the minister.
Bapat writes to railway minister to speed up Pune Nashik semi high speed railway line
PUNE Pune MP Girish Bapat on Thursday submitted a letter to central railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding the Pune-Nashik semi high-speed railway line project, requesting that work on the project be speeded-up and that the required funds for it be allocated. If this project is completed within a given time, it will benefit lakhs of people and save their time.
Organ transplants: Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic awaits DHS nod for new committee
Even after a month of getting an approval to form the organ transplant committee, city-based Ruby Hall Clinic awaits final okay for committee members from the directorate of health services. According to the hospital authorities, many critical patients in need of organ transplants are being transferred to other hospitals. Legal advisor, Manjush Kulkarni, Ruby Hall Clinic, said that the names of the new committee were forwarded to DHS.
NAAC team visits Lucknow University: 12 departments evaluated on day one
LUCKNOW An eight-member peer team constituted by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council visited Lucknow University on Thursday and carried out an intensive evaluation of various departments of the university to determine its grade. During its three-day visit, the team will evaluate 49 departments and 17 institutes of the century-old university with affiliations to 542 colleges in five districts, including Lucknow, Hardoi, Rae Bareli, Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur.
Class 12 student jumps into canal in Muzaffarnagar after tiff with family, untraceable
A 19-year-old school girl jumped into Ganga Canal on the outskirts of Bhopa town in Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday after having a quarrel with her family members, police said. The girl, a student of class 12 in Morna town of Muzaffarnagar, is feared drowned as the police were not able to find the body till Thursday evening, circle officer of Bhopa area Girija Shankar said.
Nightmarish ride for motorists using Kalwa Bridge in Thane
With work on the new Kalwa Bridge still under way, the one-minute stretch of the second Kalwa Bridge, a major link between Thane and Navi Mumbai, and further to Mumbai-Pune Expressway, now takes one hour to cross. Kalwa residents and office goers commuting between Thane and Navi Mumbai have to face a nightmare every day on this stretch.
