CM Soren asserts domicile based on 1932 Khatiyan, job quota

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren reiterated his resolve on Friday to enact a state domicile policy based on the 1932 Khatiyan, aiming to “ensure 100% job opportunities for native people - tribals and moolvasis.” Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren reiterated his resolve on Friday to enact a state domicile policy based on the 1932 Khatiyan (HT Photo)

The chief minister also announced a two-year service extension for police assistants working on a contract basis.

“Our government will soon make a concrete decision regarding their secured future,” he said.

“We were working on an employment policy based on the Khatiyan of 1932. It was stalled due to a conspiracy by opposition parties. However, you need not worry. We will introduce a strong law to secure jobs for future generations,” Soren said, addressing an employment fair at the Tata College Ground in Chaibasa in West Singhbhum district on Friday.

The chief minister further said he also had complete reservations in jobs for locals in mind.

“We have enacted a law stipulating that 75% of posts with salaries up to ₹40,000 per month must be reserved for tribal and moolvasis in private companies. Today, we have issued 10,020 offer letters to the youth here, and last year, we provided offer letters to 13,000 youths in Ranchi,” Soren said.

Soren took a dig at the central government, accusing it of treating the state unfairly.

“They have not paid us our coal tax dues worth ₹1.36 lakh crore. They are not providing food grains; we are purchasing them from the market. The Sarna code for tribal religion is also pending. However, we fought to achieve a separate state and will continue fighting for our rights,” asserted the CM.

He further said 10,020 youths would secure jobs in companies like Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Cummins, Larsen and Toubro, BK Construction, and LIC.

“Of these, 9500 are tribals and moolvasis. We have initiated the CM Sarathi Yojna, which allows youths to receive skill development training in blocks. Birsa Training Centers have already been established in 80 blocks, along with district-level skill centres. We recently launched a residential training and coaching scheme for eight Primitive Tribe communities in the state. Out of 450 applicants, 165 have been selected, including 65 girls,” Soren said.

He added that 30,000 to 40,000 vacancies in government jobs were announced, with more recruitment drives planned.

“Fifty students have received state government scholarships to pursue higher education abroad. Some girls from the state have gone to Uruguay for nursing jobs. We now have schemes for well-educated, less-educated, and even uneducated individuals. The government will cover the entire cost of coaching and tuition for competitive exams under the Savitri Bai Phule Scheme,” he added.

