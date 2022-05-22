Jharkhand CM orders action after video of boy raining kicks on girl goes viral
RANCHI: Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Sunday directed police to identify the accused and take appropriate action after a video of a school girl being beaten by a young boy went viral on social media.
The girl, seen in uniform, is reportedly a tribal student of a school in Pakur district. The accused boy is seen raining kicks on the girl carrying a school bag while another unidentified person recorded the incident.
Reacting to a tweet that posted the video giving details of both the girl and the accused boy, CM Hemant Soren directed Pakar district police to take adequate action.
“Pakur police should investigate and take appropriate action,” said Soren in his tweet in Hindi.
Pakur police responded saying the in-charge of the police station concerned has been directed to take action.
‘Ashamed this is happening in my country’: Cong’s Kapil Sibal on Neemuch killing
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday condemned the killing of an elderly man in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district. Taking to Twitter, Sibal, the former Union minister said that he was ashamed that this was happening in the country. “Differently-able elderly man beaten to death on suspicion of being a Muslim. I am ashamed that this is happening in my country. Amit Shah Ji please speak up,” Sibal tweeted.
Gujarat CBI court rejects further remand of Surat shop-owner in IAS bribery case
A Central Bureau of Investigation sessions court in Ahmedabad on Saturday evening rejected a CBI application that sought 10 days of police remand for a Surat-based shop-owner, Rafiq Menon, who has been accused of shielding an Indian administrative service (IAS) officer in a bribery case. Menon's counsel argued that IAS officer K Rajesh, who is the main accused in the case, has not been arrested so far.
Heatwave conditions cause huge loss of mango crops in Bihar
Scientists from the Bihar Agriculture University, Sabour, said that things has not been in favour of the mango crop since its flowering time in March this year. Adding woe to the injuries have been the red-banded mango caterpillars which affected the fruits in their initial stage and continue to damage the crops, causing pre-mature falling of mangoes. This is the first time that mango farmers have experienced the impact of climate change, research wing, associate director, Mohammad Feza Ahmad, Bihar Agriculture University, Sabour added.
8,640 bottles of banned cough syrup seized by anti-drugs agency in Thane
Two people were arrested as the anti-drugs agency- the Narcotics Control Bureau - on Saturday seized over 8,640 bottles of cough syrup containing codeine, a banned drug, in Maharashtra's Thane. Acting on inputs, two persons along with one pickup vehicle and a two-wheeler were intercepted by the Narcotics body on the Agra-Mumbai highway, after which 60 boxes containing 864 Kilos of cough syrup bottles were recovered.
‘Won’t stop…’: Punjab CM flags off cycle rally against drug menace in state
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday flagged off a bicycle rally in Sangrur district of the state as part of campaign against drug menace. “Bicycle rally against drugs in Sangrur on slogan 'Fight Against Drugs, Play And Read' in every house in Punjab. More than 15,000 youth joined the rally ... it gives us courage. Your government will not stop till drugs are eradicated,” the chief minister tweeted in Punjabi.
