Jharkhand CM Soren pays tribute to statehood icon Nirmal Mahato

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Thursday paid tributes to Nirmal Mahato, who spearheaded the statehood movement and was a former president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), on his 75th birth anniversary. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Thursday paid tributes to Nirmal Mahato, who spearheaded the statehood movement. (HT Photo)

Accompanied by his wife, Gandey MLA Kalpana Soren, and a large number of party workers, Soren offered floral tributes and garlanded the statue of Mahato at Jail More here.

“Mahato ji made an invaluable contribution to the statehood movement. By imbibing his ideals and thoughts, the state is continuously moving forward. The youth of our state consider him their guide and source of inspiration. Every youngster in the state takes pride in him. We will continue to move forward while keeping his ideas alive,” Soren told reporters on the occasion.

Mahato, who co-founded the JMM along with Shibu Soren and AK Roy, was gunned down by miscreants on August 8, 1987, at the Chamaria guest house in Jamshedpur.