Search
Thu, Dec 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Jharkhand CM Soren pays tribute to statehood icon Nirmal Mahato

ByHT Correspondent, Ranchi
Updated on: Dec 25, 2025 10:23 pm IST

Accompanied by his wife, Gandey MLA Kalpana Soren, and a large number of party workers, Soren offered floral tributes and garlanded the statue of Nirmal Mahato at Jail More here.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Thursday paid tributes to Nirmal Mahato, who spearheaded the statehood movement and was a former president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), on his 75th birth anniversary.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Thursday paid tributes to Nirmal Mahato, who spearheaded the statehood movement. (HT Photo)
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Thursday paid tributes to Nirmal Mahato, who spearheaded the statehood movement. (HT Photo)

Accompanied by his wife, Gandey MLA Kalpana Soren, and a large number of party workers, Soren offered floral tributes and garlanded the statue of Mahato at Jail More here.

“Mahato ji made an invaluable contribution to the statehood movement. By imbibing his ideals and thoughts, the state is continuously moving forward. The youth of our state consider him their guide and source of inspiration. Every youngster in the state takes pride in him. We will continue to move forward while keeping his ideas alive,” Soren told reporters on the occasion.

Mahato, who co-founded the JMM along with Shibu Soren and AK Roy, was gunned down by miscreants on August 8, 1987, at the Chamaria guest house in Jamshedpur.

News / Cities / Ranchi / Jharkhand CM Soren pays tribute to statehood icon Nirmal Mahato
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid tribute to Nirmal Mahato on his 75th birth anniversary, honoring his pivotal role in the statehood movement. Soren emphasized Mahato's lasting influence on the youth and the state's progress. Mahato, co-founder of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, was tragically killed in 1987, leaving behind a legacy of inspiration.