Jharkhand: ED summons Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu in PMLA case involving Hemant Soren

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu for questioning in a money laundering case in which the federal agency arrested former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu. (ANI File Photo)

Sahu has been summoned in connection with the recovery of a BMW car from Soren’s Delhi residence on January 29, two days before ED arrested the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader.

Officials familiar with the development said the link between Sahu and Soren came to light after the agency raided a location in Kartarpur village in Gurugram on Wednesday where the number plate of the SUV was registered. Two locations in Kolkata were also searched on Wednesday.

“It is said that the recovered car is registered with a firm linked to Dhiraj Sahu in Manesar, Haryana. ED has called Sahu at its office in Jharkhand’s Hinoo for interrogation on February 10. The agency suspects this vehicle is allegedly linked to the MP in a ‘benami’ way,” an official familiar with the development said.

A senior ED official in Ranchi also confirmed the summons issued to Sahu.

“This is the same Sahu from whose locations Income Tax officials had recovered more than ₹351.8 crore during a week-long raid in December last year,” an official said.

The raids were conducted between December 6 and December 9 at locations in Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal for alleged tax evasion. The Income Tax operation involved Sahu’s family distillery firm Boudh Distillery Pvt. Ltd.