Jharkhand: Education dept orders to drop word ‘Urdu’ from name of non-Urdu schools, reverse weekly offs
The Jharkhand government has directed deputy commissioners of all districts to take corrective measures after it came to light that word “Urdu” was added to hundreds of non-Urdu primary schools and their weekly office changed from Sunday to Friday at the local level, officials said on Tuesday.
In a written reply to BJP MLA Anant Ojha on Tuesday, the education department said that word “Urdu was added at the local level” in 407 schools across the state, while weekly offs were changed from Sunday to Friday in 509 schools.
“The word Urdu has been removed from 350 schools till now and weekly offs have been reversed to Sundays in 459 schools,” the department said, adding that accountability of the officers concerned is being fixed.
The matter first came to light last month after a local daily reported about the changes in weekly offs at several non-Urdu schools in Muslim-domimated areas of Jamatara district. As the opposition cried foul, state’s education minister Jagarnath Mahto ordered a statewide survey of all such schools where rules have been violated.
Accusing the state government of giving wrong data, BJP legislator Anant Ojha said, “It shows how Islamisation of government schools is being done in the state. The government data itself says there are many schools where rules are still being violated.”
Since Mahto is hospitalised, parliamentary affairs minister Alamgir Alam assured the House that corrective measures are being taken on the issue. “As soon as it came into the notice of the government, the department has ordered action. The rules are being implemented. Accountability is also being fixed and action will be taken against those responsible,” said Alam.
Sources in the education department said maximum violations were reported from Deoghar district, where word “Urdu” was added to name of 156 non-Urdu schools, followed by 88 in Godda district, 67 in Giridih district, 50 in Palamu district and 14 in Jamtara district.
-
Four BJP MLAs in Jharkhand suspended from House for 3 days
Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto on Tuesday suspended four BJP legislators for “showing disrespect” to the Chair till Thursday, the penultimate day of the six-day monsoon session that ends on Friday. The action followed an uproar in the House as BJP legislators entered the Well soon after the House convened on Tuesday, demanding resignation of chief minister Hemant Soren and a discussion on “rampant corruption” in the state.
-
Eknath Shinde’s ‘dependency’ on Delhi unsettles rebel legislators
What troubles the Eknath Shinde faction at present, other than the delay in cabinet expansion, is the perception that Delhi is calling the shots in Maharashtra. However, this fear is not entirely unfounded. In the 34 days of the new government, Shinde has made six trips to the national capital.
-
4 BJP legislators suspended from Jharkhand assembly till Thursday
Jharkhand assembly speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto on Tuesday suspended till Thursday four Bharatiya Janata Party legislators for “showing disrespect” after the opposition lawmakers entered the well of the House demanding chief minister Hemant Soren's resignation. As the assembly re-convened after being adjourned for 40 minutes earlier in the morning, BJP chief whip Biranchi Narayan demanded a discussion on corruption.
-
126 swine flu cases reported in Thane district
Thane district has 126 active cases of swine flu at present. These include 82 cases from Thane Municipal Corporation, 23 from Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, 16 from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, three from Mira-Bhayandar and one each from Badlapur and Ambernath municipal councils. Thane city had 22 swine flu cases reported on Wednesday last week and the number has now increased to 82. However, no new deaths have been recorded in the last one week.
-
No policy on reservation for transgender persons in jobs: MSETCL to HC
Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd, also called Mahatransco, told the Bombay high court (HC) that it does not a policy in place to reserve positions for transgender applicants. The state transmission utility stated this in a response to a petition filed by a transgender person seeking the court's direction to the company to offer reservation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics