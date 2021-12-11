Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Jharkhand girl gang-raped while being taken to hospital to meet ailing sister
Jharkhand girl gang-raped while being taken to hospital to meet ailing sister

Police said the girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital and her condition is stated to be serious.
The girl, who hails from Garhwa district, was visiting her sister's in-laws' Semra village in Chainpur police station area of Palamu district.(Representational image)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 09:16 PM IST
PTI |

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men on the pretext of taking her to a hospital in Jharkhand's Palamu district to meet her ailing sister, police said on Saturday. 

Additional Superintendent of Police Kumar Vijay Shankar said the girl is undergoing treatment at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital and her condition is stated to be serious. 

The girl, who hails from Garhwa district, was visiting her sister's in-laws' Semra village in Chainpur police station area of Palamu district. 

The incident took place on Friday when the two accused, who also hail from Semra, offered to take the girl in their jeep to a private hospital in Medininagar town where her sister was undergoing treatment, the officer said. 

However, they gang-raped her mid-way and then dropped her at the hospital and fled, he said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

