Jharkhand Governor meets Modi, Shah amid turbulence in state
Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah and apprised them of the prevailing situation in the state, Raj Bhawan said in a statement.
The meeting assumes significance as it comes against the backdrop of corruption allegations against chief minister Hemant Soren, who has been accused of granting a stone chips mining lease to himself near state capital Ranchi. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is already probing if it amounted to the CM holding an “office of profit”, which could invite his disqualification from the assembly membership.
The complaint was referred to the ECI by Governor Bais for its opinion following a complaint from the opposition BJP.
A PIL (public interest litigation) on the same matter, seeking a probe by central agencies, is also being heard by the Jharkhand High Court.
“Besides meeting the Prime Minister, the Governor also met home minister Amit Shah and apprised him about the developments related to the state,” the Raj Bhawan statement said.
The matter pertains to grant of in-principle approval for stone quarrying lease in CM Soren’s name on a government land on the outskirts of Ranchi, which was cleared by the mines and environment departments, headed by the chief minister himself.
Soren’s party JMM and its ally in the government, the Congress, have dismissed the allegations and accused BJP of trying to destabilise the state government by creating opportunity for the central agencies to target the Soren family and their associates.
Mining lease documents sent to ECI
Meanwhile, Jharkhand chief secretary Sukhdev Singh on Tuesday sent all the documents related to the particular mining lease to the ECI, officials aware of the development said.
Following a reference from Jharkhand Governor, the ECI had written to the chief secretary, seeking relevant documents and their authentication.
“In such cases, the election commission acts as a quasi-judicial body wherein the full bench of the commission led by the chief election commissioner would deliberate on the issue. Notice would be served to the CM for his response before determining whether he violated provisions under section 9A of the Representation of People’s Act,” an official in ECI said.
-
Liquor shops with large areas can upgrade to super-premium, elite outlets
The Maharashtra state excise department has decided to upgrade the liquor shops in the state into two categories - super-premium and the elite outlets. While the former will have more than 601 sq metres of area, the elite outlet category shops must have an area between 71 and 600 sq metres – similar to what is being seen in large cities, officials said.
-
Lalu appears before Vaishali court in case of poll code violation
Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad on Wednesday appeared before a court in Bihar's Vaishali district through video conferencing in a case in which he is accused of making caste based remarks during the 2015 state assembly elections and of violating model of conduct. Earlier, the court of additional chief judicial magistrate, Smita Raj, had framed charges against Prasad. On Saturday last, the court had granted him bail.
-
RJD, Left plan a report card on Nitish govt on June 5, Cong skips Oppn meeting
Main opposition party in Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, and the Left parties will hold a joint convention on June 5 in Patna to mark the Sampoorna Kranti Diwas and release a report card on the Nitish Kumar government, highlighting its alleged failure in fulfilling its poll promises of generating lakhs of jobs, better law and order and economic growth, party functionaries said. Ruling JD(U)'s state unit president Umesh Singh Kushwaha dismissed the opposition's move.
-
Fewer people used state’s free ambulance service in pandemic year of 2020
Despite an acute shortage of ambulances being reported from across Maharashtra in the first wave of Covid-19 in 2020, fewer people availed of the state government's free ambulance service 108. Data from the Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services shows its fleet of 937 ambulances ferried over 9,18,778 patients with various health emergencies in 2020, nearly 12% lower than over one million patients transported in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.
-
PMC invites EoI to rent out 79 community halls in city
The Pune Municipal Corporation has invited expression of interest (EoI) for handing over 79 community halls in the city. The civic body has erected these community halls mainly in the slum areas )in Bibwewadi, Sahakarnagar, Parvati, Yerawada and others) to executive social programmes and workshops. As many community halls are used for political activities, the PMC planned to hand over these community halls to the various organisations.
