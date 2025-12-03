Jharkhand high court orders JSSC to publish CGL results, SIT to complete probe

The Jharkhand high court on Wednesday vacated the stay imposed on December 17 last year on the publication of the combined graduate level (CGL) examination results conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), while directing that the SIT probe into the alleged paper leak must continue and be completed within six months, an advocate aware of the development said. The order came a month after the Jharkhand high court reserved its judgment in a PIL filed by coaching institute director Prakash Kumar alleging CGL exam paper leak. (ANI)

The order came a month after the high court reserved its judgment in a PIL (public interest litigation) filed by coaching institute director Prakash Kumar demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. Kumar, through his PIL, alleged that the recruitment examination paper had leaked.

“While vacating the stay on the publication of the results, a division bench of chief justice Tarlok Singh Chouhan and justice Rajesh Shankar directed that the SIT probe should continue and be completed within six months,” a high court advocate close to the matter said.

Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan confirmed the order. “The court also directed publication of the results and continuation of the SIT probe. The court also directed the publication of the results of 10 candidates who went to Nepal and were found to be involved in examination irregularities. The court clarified that if any selected candidate is found involved in irregularities after the SIT probe, their selection will be cancelled,” Ranjan said.

The high court order read, “The status quo granted by this court vide order dated 17.12.2024 passed in W.P.(PIL) No. 5717 of 2024 is hereby vacated. The JSSC is directed to publish the final result of the said examination, and the state government is further directed to appoint the successful candidates to the respective posts. The SIT is directed to complete the investigation of the case within six months from the date of passing of the present judgment. Out of 28 candidates who were allegedly taken to Nepal for mugging up the questions/answers, 10 were called for document verification. The final result of these 10 candidates will be kept in abeyance until the SIT investigation is completed, and their selection will be subject to the outcome of the probe. If, during the SIT investigation, any more successful candidates are found involved in malpractice, the state shall take appropriate action against them.”

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha welcomed the high court’s decision, saying the ruling exposed the true face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The high court’s decision to release the results of the CGL-2023 exam has once again exposed the true face of the BJP. The court made it clear that the matter does not merit a CBI investigation and that the probe should continue under the supervision of the Special Investigation Team (SIT). This decision has completely exposed the rumours, misleading claims, and conspiracies spread by the BJP,” party general secretary Vinod Pandey said in a press statement.

Pandey alleged that the BJP misled youths for political interests.

“For the sake of its narrow political agenda, the BJP misled thousands of youth, jeopardised their future, and created an atmosphere of uncertainty throughout the state. The paper leak, which the BJP used to unnecessarily create a ruckus on the streets and social media, has not been proven in court. The education mafia and rumour mongers have once again been completely exposed,” he added.

AISA Ranchi secretary Sanjana Mehta also welcomed the order, saying it will pave the way for the appointment of unemployed youths.

“It is good that the high court has vacated the stay on publication of the JSSC-CGL result. It will pave the way for the employment of more than 2,000 youths in the state. I urge JSSC not to delay the publication of results after this order,” Mehta said.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo, reacting to the court order, said he would comment after reviewing it.

“We still believe that irregularities on a large scale have taken place in the JSSC CGL examination, and recently, a culprit involved in the paper leak activities was also arrested in UP. However, I will be able to talk on the matter only after going through the court order,” Shahdeo said.