Jharkhand high schools, colleges to reopen; relaxation for religious gatherings. Check details

Schools in Jharkhand will remain closed for students below Class 6, health minister Banna Gupta announced new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) guidelines on Tuesday as the state continues to report fewer fresh infections. Gupta said that the schools for students above class 6 will function from 8am to 12pm while the colleges will reopen and function as usual, reported news agency ANI.

The Jharkhand minister also announced new guidelines for religious gathering in the wake of upcoming festivals. He said that a maximum of 100 devotees will be allowed at big religious places every hour, while small religious places will be allowed to have not more than 50% devotees at any given time of their total capacity. All restaurants and shops will be allowed to open on Sundays.

“Prohibition on 'darshan' in pandals during Durga Puja will continue but Puja will be allowed; distribution of 'prasad' will not be done. Idols will be allowed to be a maximum 5 feet tall,” he added.

On Monday, Jharkhand reported six new Covid-19 cases and no death. Five of the six new infections were reported from Ranchi while one case from East Singhbhum. The total Covid tally now stands at around 3.5 lakh (3,48,079), including 117 active cases, according to the government’s Covid-19 dashboard. The Covid-related death toll now stands at 5,133 with a mortality rate of 1.47 per cent.

The state has relaxed many Covid-related curbs over a period of time, including restrictions on government and private offices, cinema halls, multiplexes, bars and restaurants, and banquet and community halls.