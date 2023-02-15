Clashes erupt in Jharkhand's Palamu over Mahashivratri preparations; Section 144 imposed: Report

At least 12 people were reportedly injured in clashes between two groups over preparations for Mahashivratri in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday. The dispute arose on Tuesday after a group allegedly vandalised ‘Toran Gate’ built for the festival which falls on Saturday, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.



According to the report, the incident occurred in Panki village of Palamu. Tensions erupted between two groups over the construction of 'Toran Gate', a traditional decorative hanging. The argument between the two communities escalated into a scuffle. Soon, both the groups indulged in stone pelting prompting intervention by police. The cops managed to ensure peace but the situation remains tense.

#WATCH | A clash erupted b/w two groups over the installation of 'Toran gate' (entry gate) in a market in Palamu's Panki today. Sec 144 imposed



Situation under control with the presence of teams from 3 police stations. Action to be taken against accused: SP CK Sinha #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/8Vmam8wmQZ — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2023

At present, Section 144 has been imposed in Panki and more than 100 personnel have been deployed to maintain peace. The police personnel from police stations from Tarhasi, Pipratand and Lesliganj are present at the spot. Several senior officials including the Palamu superintendent of police (SP) are camping here. It is believed that some police personnel also sustained injuries during the clashes.



“Situation under control with the presence of teams from 3 police stations. Action to be taken against accused”, Palamu SP CK Sinha told ANI.

