Jharkhand MP Mahua Maji hurt in road accident while returning from Maha Kumbh

RANCHI: Rajya Sabha member from Jharkhand, Mahua Maji, and her family members were injured while returning from Maha Kumbh at Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj after the car they were travelling in hit a truck on National Highway 39 in Jharkhand’s Latehar district during the wee hours of Wednesday. The JMM parliamentarian has been seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ranchi.

The car was being driven by her son Somvit Maji, who said they met with an accident as he fell asleep at around 3.45 am. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) parliamentarian has been seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ranchi.

Three other occupants, including her son, daughter-in-law and her driver, received minor injuries.

“We were returning from Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj when this accident took place...My mother (Mahua Maji) and wife were in the back seat. I was driving the car, and around 3.45 am, I fell asleep, and the car hit somewhere. There was smoke inside the car, and we tried to come out. I took my mother out of the car, and we saw that her wrist had broken, and her hands were bleeding,” Somvit told reporters in Ranchi, around 100 kilometres away from Latehar.

“She told us that she had immense pain in her chest and hands. We admitted her to a hospital in Latehar. After that, we took her to Ranchi. Doctors say that her left hand is broken, and her ribs are lightly damaged. She will have to undergo surgery on her hands. She is able to talk to us. All the tests have been done,” he added.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren took to social media to wish his party’s member of Parliament (MP) a speedy recovery.