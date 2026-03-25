Ranchi, The Jharkhand State Electricity Regulatory Commission on Wednesday announced a 6.12 per cent rise in power tariff, which will be effective from the beginning of the next financial year. Jharkhand raises power tariff by 6.12 pc from next fiscal

Under the new rates, domestic consumers in rural areas will have to pay ₹7.20 per unit, up from ₹6.70, while those in urban areas will be charged ₹7.40 per unit, up from ₹6.85.

The revised tariff will come into effect from April 1, JSERC chairman Justice Navneet Kumar said.

The tariff in rural areas has been increased by 50 paise and 55 paise in urban localities, he said.

"Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited had proposed a 59 per cent tariff hike. After careful consideration, the commission approved a 6.12 per cent increase," he said.

For the commercial category, the tariff was increased by 50 paise for rural and 60 paise for urban consumers.

There has been no increase in the power tariff for agriculture consumers.

The commission has approved the JBVNL's tariff for public electric vehicle charging stations, which includes ₹7 per unit for solar hours and ₹8.70 per unit for non-solar hours .

A two per cent rebate has been proposed for the bills paid within five days of the generation of invoices, and a three per cent rebate on energy charges for consumers switching to prepaid smart meters.

The commission has kept tariffs unchanged for rooftop solar PV projects at ₹4.16 per kilowatt-hour for gross metering and ₹3.80/kWh for net metering, the official said.

The JSERC has approved a distribution loss of 13 per cent, as against the distribution losses of 28.19 per cent, 27.23 per cent, and 25.60 per cent proposed by JBVNL for the financial year 2024-25, 2025-26, and 2026-27, respectively.

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