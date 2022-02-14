Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Covid-19: Jharkhand reports 124 new cases, no fatality
Covid-19: Jharkhand reports 124 new cases, no fatality

With no fresh fatality reported from any part of the state, the death toll remained at 5,314,
The state has tested about 2.04 crore samples for Covid-19 so far.
Published on Feb 14, 2022 09:35 PM IST
PTI | , Ranchi

Jharkhand on Monday logged 124 fresh Covid-19 cases, 56 less than the previous day, pushing the state's tally to 4,33,258, a health department bulletin said.

The state had recorded 180 Covid-19 cases on Sunday.

Jharkhand now has 1,620 active cases, while 4,26,324 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 371 in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate stood at 98.39 per cent and the mortality rate at 1.22 per cent.

The state has tested about 2.04 crore samples for Covid-19 thus far. 

