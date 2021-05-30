Jharkhand reports 13 new Covid-19 deaths, lowest in a single day in May

Jharkhand reported 13 COVID-19 fatalities in the last 24-hours, the lowest in a single day in May, pushing the death toll to 4,958, a health department bulletin said on Sunday.

The total active COVID-19 cases in the state plunged to 10,946, it said.

The state had on May 2 registered a high of 159 fatalities due to COVID-19, the highest in a single day in the current month.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has earlier ordered a death audit to be conducted in five districts witnessing high deaths to assess in a transparent manner the ground reality.

The COVID-19 deaths in state capital Ranchi and East Singhbhum which were witnessing high casualties dipped to four and three respectively.

Since the advent of the second wave of COVID, the death rate in the state increased from 0.9 per cent to 1.46 per cent with Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Dhanbad, Bokaro and Hazaribag districts reporting high deaths.

The state recorded 823 new coronavirus cases, which took the tally to 3,36,240, the health bulletin said.

One death each was reported from Dhanbad, Gumla, Latehar, Palamu, Ramgarh and Simdega.

No one succumbed to the virus during the period in 16 of 24 districts of the state - Bokaro, Chatra, Deoghar, Dumka, Garhwa, Giridih, Godda, Gumla, Hazaribag, Jamtara, Khunti, Koderma, Lohardaga, Pakur, Sahebganj, Saraikela and West Singhbhum.

However, the mortality rate in the state remained at 1.47 per cent, higher than the national average of 1.20 per cent.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 95.27 per cent, better than the national average of 90.80 per cent.

A total of 3,20,336 patients have recovered from the infection, the bulletin said.

Altogether, 83,89,935 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, including 54,289 since Saturday, it added.

In a bid to combat the second wave of COVID-19, the government has extended the lockdown till June 3 in the state.

Several other restrictions, including seven-day mandatory quarantine for people visiting the state, have been in place.

The state has also suspended the operation of the intra and inter-city bus services and restricted the maximum number of attendees in a wedding event to 11.

