Jharkhand: Suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal's ED custody extended by 5 days
A local court on Friday extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal by five more days, news agency ANI reported.
“Suman Kumar & Pooja Singhal were produced before court today. ED urged that Suman Kumar be sent to judicial custody, court accepted it & sent him to jail. ED sought the remand of Pooja Singhal for 6 more days, court sent her to a 5-day ED remand,” ED lawyer BMP Singh said.
The court on May 16 had sent the IAS officer and her chartered accountant Suman Kumar to four day ED custody.
Singhal was arrested by the probe agency on May 12 in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in Khunti district of Jharkhand. She was arrested following raids by the ED across several locations in four states. The agency had reportedly recovered ₹17 crore from the residence of her chartered accountant Suman Kumar.
The ED is investigating a money laundering case in which a former junior engineer of the Jharkhand government was arrested two years ago. Ram Binod Prasad Sinha was booked under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on the FIRs registered by the state government.
It is alleged that the funds earmarked for the completion of government projects under MGNREGA was embezzled. Singhal had served as the deputy commissioner of Khunti between 2009 and 2010. News agency PTI quoted the arrested engineer who claimed to have paid five per cent commission out of the embezzled funds to the Khunti district administration.
-
BJP’s Sushil Modi shares Lalu Yadav’s ‘modus operandi’ as CBI conducts searches
As the Central Bureau of Investigation carried out raids on properties linked with Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Modi said the Rashtriya Janata Dal president's modus operandi was to lure people seeking jobs in exchange for land. The Rajya Sabha MP further said that Yadav owned 141 land plots and 30 flats, besides having a dozen houses, whose proof was available in 'a book written by Modi', Lalu Leela.
-
Ruckus at Gorakhpur campus over Indonesian artist Zabylla’s programme
LUCKNOW: Activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad staged a demonstration at Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology Gorakhpur campus on Thursday as they alleged university has “spread obscenity” by inviting an Indonesian artist who is more of a porn star at a programme held on the campus. The university officials with the help of their students attacked them. But the university official alleged that Gorakhpur Mahanagar, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad created a ruckus.
-
Punjab Congress backs Sidhu after SC's 1-year jail order in 1988 road rage case
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday came out in support of party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been sentenced by the Supreme Court to one year in jail in a 1988 road rage case.
-
CM Bommai scraps BDA's controversial water body conversion notice after outrage
The Bengaluru Development Authority came under fire on social media when it put out a notice looking to categorise a 'water body' as residential property as there was a cartographical error in its 2015 plan. Considering the outrage it sparked by the citizens, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio himself, on Friday decided to scrap the notice. Many angry netizens took to Twitter and expressed their dissent.
-
Karnataka govt to constitute 8 task forces to monitor development in Bengaluru
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said a task force headed by a Minister will be constituted for all the eight zones in the city to monitor developmental work and to take necessary decisions in their respective jurisdictions whenever there is any emergency like heavy rains. Several areas were flooded and houses were inundated in many parts of the city following the torrential rain that lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday night and incessant rains thereafter.
