Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally nearing 341,000; 517 fresh cases reported

Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally rose to 340,925 as 517 more people tested positive for the virus while 12 new fatalities pushed the death toll in the tribal dominated state to 5,046, health department bulletin said on Sunday.

Continuing with the declining trend in Covid-19 fatalities, 15 of the 24 districts reported no deaths during the last 24 hours while a door-to-door campaign in rural areas is on to detect and treat cases.

There has been a significant decline in the number of deaths in state capital Ranchi and East Singhbhum, both of which were witnessing high numbers.

Ranchi, East Singhbhum and West Singhbhum reported two deaths each followed by one death each from Bokaro, Deoghar, Dhanbad, Hazaribag, Pakur and Saraikela.

Of the 517 new cases, East Singhbhum reported 73, followed by Dhanbad (59)and Ranchi (47).

Jharkhand now has 6,239 active cases, while 329,640 patients have recovered from the virus including 1,098 during the last 24 hours.

Altogether, 87,65,045 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in Jharkhand, including 56,126 on Saturday, it added.

However, the mortality rate remained at 1.48 per cent, higher than the national average of 1.20 per cent.

The Covid-19 recovery rate in the state has improved to 96.68 per cent, higher than the national average of 93.40 per cent.

In a bid to curb the spread of the virus, the state government has extended the lockdown till June 10.

Since the advent of the second wave of Covid-19, the death rate in the state increased from 0.9 per cent to 1.46 per cent, as several districts reported high numbers of fatalities.

Several other restrictions, including seven-day mandatory quarantine for people visiting the state, have been in place.

The state has also suspended the operation of the intra and inter-city bus services and restricted the maximum number of attendees in a wedding event to 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON