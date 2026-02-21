Ranchi, Jharkhand's economy is expected to grow by 5.96 per cent in the 2026-27 fiscal, down from the current year's estimation of 6.17 per cent, according to the state economic survey tabled in the assembly on Saturday. Jharkhand''s economy projected to grow by 5.96 pc in 2026-27 fiscal: Economic Survey

The survey claimed that the economic growth in the 2024-25 financial year was 7.02 per cent, exceeding the national average of 6.5 per cent, and marking the fourth consecutive year of growth above 7 per cent.

"The real GSDP is expected to reach ₹3,21,892 crore in 2025-26 and ₹3,41,064 crore in 2026-27, representing a growth of 6.17 per cent and 5.96 per cent, respectively. At current prices, GSDP is projected to cross ₹5.6 lakh crore in 2025-26 and approach ₹6.1 lakh crore in 2026-27," the survey said.

The projected moderation in growth rates from a 7 per cent range to approximately 6 per cent is consistent with the transition from post-pandemic recovery to a more sustainable long-term expansion path, it added.

The survey, tabled in the assembly by Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, stated that per capita income at current prices crossed the ₹1 lakh-mark for the first time, reaching ₹1,16,663 in 2024-25.

"Projections indicate that per capita income at constant prices is expected to reach ₹71,944 in 2025-26 and ₹65,670 in 2026-27, representing a growth of 5.25 per cent and 5.18 per cent, respectively. At current prices, per capita income is projected to rise to ₹1,25,677 in 2025-26 and ₹1,35,195 in 2026-27," it added.

The inflation rate has mostly remained within the limit of six per cent, which is the RBI's stipulated upper limit, it said.

"Jharkhand's inflation has declined significantly and is now below the national average. The moderation in inflation from 6 per cent in 2023-24 to 4.5 per cent in 2024 and further to 1.6 per cent in early 2025 indicates a clear downward trajectory," it stated.

The survey indicated a sharp decline in multidimensional poverty since 2015-16 in the state.

"Multidimensional poverty declined from 42.10 per cent in 2015-16 to 28.81 per cent in 2019-21, a reduction of 13.29 percentage points in five years. This improvement, steeper than the national average, is consistent with the combined effects of economic growth and targeted programme interventions across electricity, cooking fuel, sanitation and drinking water," it added.

The survey stated that Jharkhand's industrial sector contributed 44.1 per cent of GSVA in 2023-24, ranking the state among India's top three most industrialised states alongside Chhattisgarh and Odisha .

The MSME sector has expanded rapidly. "Udyam registrations in the first nine months of 2025-26 reached 83,363 units employing 3,34,504 persons, with micro enterprises constituting over 99 per cent," it added.

Agriculture and allied activities contributed an estimated 12.3 per cent of Jharkhand's GSVA in 2025-26, down from 15.6 per cent in 2020-21, though absolute agricultural GSVA grew 34 per cent over the period from ₹28,470 crore to a projected ₹38,200 crore , the survey said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.