JHC seeks case dairy of JMM leader absconding since registration of FIR against him

The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday sought case diary of district-level JMM leader Rahul Chandravanshi, absconding after being named in an accident that caused the death of a school staff in Deoghar on December 9 leading to Deoghar bandh on December 23 in protest against delay in his arrest. Jharkhand High Court, Ranchi (HT FILE)

An HC advocate close to the matter said, “The direction came after Chandravanshi filed an anticipatory bail petition in the HC after it was rejected in lower court on January 12 and a Supreme Court advocate appearing on behalf of victim’s family, Shishir Raj, raised objection. The matter was heard in the court of Justice Sanjay Dwivedi. Senior advocate RS Majumdar appeared on behalf of the accused. The court fixed March 9 for further hearing in the matter.”

Majumdar could not be contacted for his comment.

Shishir Raj said, “Direction came after it was brought into the notice of the HC that several eyewitnesses from the school staff and school owner had seen the incident and the entire occurrence is captured in the school CCTV footage which even the police have brought on record in the case diary. Chandravanshi raised his licensed pistol also before the night guard of the school at the gate and did not allow the victim to be taken to the hospital,” he said, confirming the order.

A police official close to the matter said,“On the night of December 9, 2025, Alok Kumar was waiting outside the gates of Modern Public School when a speeding car hit him and threw him 20 feet away. FIR was registered at Deoghar Town police station under Section 281 (rash or negligent driving or riding on a public way),103 (murder),61(1) b (criminal conspiracy) of BNS. The matter took a serious turn as the victim was younger brother of BJP leader Ashutosh Kumar (national president of Bhumihar Brahman Ekta Manch).”

“The victim’s family alleged the car was carrying the son and nephew of a local JMM functionary. Specifically, Rahul Chandravanshi and Chandan Chandravanshi were named as accused. Family members claimed the incident was a pre-planned murder r. They alleged that JMM workers arrived at the scene to intimidate the family, flashed weapons, and prevented the victim from being taken to the hospital in time. Protesters, led by BJP’s Ashutosh Kumar, surrounded the town police station, accusing officers of shielding the accused due to their political ties to the ruling party,” the police official added.