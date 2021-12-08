Home / Cities / Ranchi News / J’khand announces 50k relief to kin of Covid victims
J’khand announces 50k relief to kin of Covid victims

State’s health and disaster management minister Banna Gupta said the government has allotted 26.26 crore fund to the 15 districts in proportion to the victims registered respectively.
At a Covid vaccination centre in Ranchi. (ANI)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 09:47 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ranchi

The Jharkhand government on Wednesday announced monetary help of 50,000 to the family of each of the over 5100 persons who died of covid-19 in the state.

State’s health and disaster management minister Banna Gupta said the government has allotted 26.26 crore fund to the 15 districts in proportion to the victims registered respectively.

As per the state health department, 5133 persons have officially died of Covid-19 in the state, with Ranchi district leading the list with 1585 deaths followed by East Singhbhum (Jamshedpur) 1043 deaths.

“All deputy commissioners have been directed to take the onus and get the money distributed. These amounts would be transferred to the bank accounts of the victims’ family members or dependents. This is a small gesture to share the grief of the victims,” said Gupta.

The health minister said family members of the victims could apply for compensation with the circle office or online.

