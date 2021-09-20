J’khand language controversy: Ex-Cong minister leads demand to include Magahi, Bhojpuri in competitive exams

Former minister and senior Congress leader KN Tripathi on Monday led hundreds of supporters to the deputy commissioner’s office in Palamu, demanding inclusion of Magahi in the list of regional languages for competitive exams for third and fourth grade government jobs.

Under the banner of Magahi Yuvak Morcha, Tripathi and others submitted a memorandum to the Palamu deputy commissioner, pressing for their demand.

Last week, chief minister (CM) Hemant Soren stirred row in an interview with the Hindustan Times, saying that languages like Bhojpuri and Magahi have been kept out, as they are “borrowed languages” from Bihar.

The CM’s statement has now become a major political issue in the state, with the opposition BJP cornering the ruling dispensation, in which Congress is a major player. Tripathi, also the national president of Indian National Trade Union Congress, has been vocal on the issue, targeting his own government.

“The religious government tried to divide the state by making a different employment policy for 13 scheduled and 11 general districts. We had objected to that as well. The policy was later struck down by courts. Now, this government cannot differentiate among districts on the basis of religion. I will take this up with the government as well as with my party,” said Tripathi.

The ruling Congress and RJD, whose considerable support in the state comes from belts where the two aforementioned regional languages are spoken, have been guarded in their response, as the BJP has been raising heat over the issue.

Reacting to the development, Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur said he has taken up the issue with the CM.

“Our stand is clear that Bhojpuri, Magahi and Angika should be included in the regional language list. I raised the issue three days back with the CM when I met him. He has assured us that he is working on a solution for it,” said Thakur.