J’khand med student rape: Saryu Roy claims organised gang targeting students, demands CBI probe

MLA Saryu Roy on Thursday made a startling intervention in the recent sexual assault case involving a dental student, claiming the incident was merely the tip of an iceberg. MLA Saryu Roy (HT Photo)

While the Ranchi SSP has promised “severe punishment” for the perpetrators, Roy said a standard investigation into a single crime was insufficient to dismantle a “vicious, organised trap” operating within the city’s education hubs.

In a press statement, Roy revealed that his personal discussions with the SSP and internal leads suggest the existence of a gang that systematically ensnares female students through blackmail and coercion.

According to Roy, the gang operates by first victimising a girl and then forcing her to act as “bait” for others. He specifically pointed to the role of a suspect in the current case, Oli Vishwakarma, who allegedly lured the victim to a fake birthday celebration.

“I have received credible information that an organised gang is operating in this specific education zone. Oli Vishwakarma had herself previously fallen victim to this gang’s machinations and is now working on their behalf. There is a significant number of girls already fallen prey to this network,” Roy stated.

The veteran leader highlighted that the gang’s primary weapon was psychological pressure and the threat of public shaming. By using intimidation tactics, the perpetrators ensured their victims remained silent, effectively turning that silence into a tool for the gang’s continued operations.

“... However, in this instance, the girl refused to endure this atrocity; she bravely stood up and resisted,” Roy said, commending the courage that led to the initial arrests.

While acknowledging the Ranchi SSP’s commitment to the case, Roy warned that the investigation might eventually face interference from influential figures due to the potentially broad and organised nature of the gang’s operations.

“The demands of justice require the police to expose this entire gang. The investigation must not be confined to a single incident. Given the possibility of external pressure, the government should either constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or hand over the investigation to the CBI,” Roy stated.

A police official said the statement had intensified pressure on the police. “Ranchi police are currently interrogating those in custody, but the call for a high-level probe has intensified the pressure on the police to ensure a comprehensive crackdown and improve student safety across the capital,” the official said.