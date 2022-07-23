J’khand unveils new tourism policy, offers incentives for investors
The Jharkhand government Saturday unveiled its tourism policy in the national capital which focuses on environmentally sustainable ecological and religious tourism and invited investments from the private sector, promising them a series of incentives including tax waivers and subsidies, .
Addressing the audience that included stakeholders from the tourism and hospitality industry, chief minister Hemant Soren said the policy is guided by the idea to transform Jharkhand’s image of being a mineral-producing state to a tourism hub.
“Since British times, Jharkhand has been seen through the prism of mining. There is much more to it. People spend lakhs to visit popular tourists places. But you will be surprised to know that we have locations like Netarhat, which has climate and vegetation like other hill stations. It would give you a feel of places like Shimla, Kullu and Manali,” Soren said.
Inviting investors to become a partner in the tourism sector, which is a big employment generator, Soren said the state would be offering special package for first movers. “Besides the incentives in the policy, we will give special package to investors on first come first served basis,” said Soren.
Unveiling the key features of the policy, state tourism secretary Amitabh Kaushal counted religious tourism, economically sustainable eco tourism and tribal culture as the focus areas of the policy.
“Religious tourism is a key element of the this industry. We have a number of religious centres, including those Hindu, Buddhist and Jainism pilgrim centres. PM Modi recently visited Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar. We have Parasnath in Giridih, which is one of the biggest Jain pilgrim centres. Itkhori in Chatra is important for Hindus, Buddhist and Jain pilgrims. Our state is well connected by rail, road and air routes. We now have two airports after the PM recently inaugurated the Deoghar airport,” said Kaushal.
Unveiling the fiscal incentives for the investors, Kaushal said besides a single window clearance system, the state would also provide tax holidays and subsidies.
“We would provide capital investment subsidy up to ₹10 crore, reimbursement of GST up to five yeara, holding tax waivers for five years, subsidy for captive power plants. We would provide special provisions for the categories like SC/ST, women and divyangs,” he added.
Security, which is a pertinent issue for tourism to thrive in any state, shall be ensured by forming a tourist security force, 24-hour tourist helpline and a central control room, an official said.
