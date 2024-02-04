JMM says will prove majority, questions guv’s decision to direct floor test

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Saturday expressed confidence that the Champai Soren government would comfortably prove its majority, even as the ruling party questioned Governor C P Radhakrishnan’s decision to direct the new government to take a floor test despite the assembly numbers remaining unchanged. JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya (HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said the governor should clarify which factors influenced his decision.

“Whenever any CM [chief minister] resigns, the governor arranges for a caretaker government. Was that done here? We staked a claim because the number remained the same as on January 31. So why did he not ask our new legislature party leader to swear in straight away? What power stopped the governor?” Bhattacharya said.

“We told him again the next day. We informed him that there is no political executive in the state that could make things difficult in a crisis. He remained mum, but as he realised the people’s pressure, he had to invite us to form the government. The governor gave the nod to the cabinet decision to call a special session. Then what was the basis to recommend proving the majority?” he added.

Exuding confidence that the government would prove its majority, Supriyo dared the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to bring a no-confidence motion.

“We have the support of 47 members. Even those who had not signed the support letter have clarified their stand. Our MLA, Sita Soren, attended the swearing-in, while Lobin Hembrom has also announced his support today. Ramdas Soren will be there for six months,” he said.

Meanwhile, leaders close to developments said there is a possibility of a change in a few ministerial faces in the Champai cabinet compared to the Hemant cabinet.

“A decision on the issue is likely after Champai Soren and Alamgir Alam discuss with Hemant Soren when he comes for the trust vote on Monday. At least one person from the Soren family, most probably Basant Soren, would be inducted into the cabinet,” a JMM leader said.

A Ranchi on Saturday allowed former chief minister Hemant Soren to be present in the state Assembly for the floor test of the Champai Soren government on February 5.

In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, JMM has 29, its ally the Congress has 17 seats while the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation have one seat each. With the support of 43 MLAs, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance has the numbers to sail through a floor test.