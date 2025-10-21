JMM won’t contest Bihar polls, accuses RJD, Congress of ‘political shrewdness’

The Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has pulled out of the Bihar assembly election accusing its alliance partners Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress of ‘political shrewdness’ and keeping the tribal party in dark about seat sharing till the last minute.

The development, which could have a bearing on the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc arrangement in Jharkhand, comes two days after the JMM announced that it will fight the polls on its own and field candidates in six constituencies of the 243 member Bihar assembly. However, none from the party filed nomination, even as October 20 was the last date to file nominations for the second and final phase of Bihar polls.

Also Read:JMM not to fight Bihar polls days after announcing solo contest

Speaking to media persons at his residence in Giridih on Monday evening, JMM leader and state’s urban housing & development minister Sudivya Kumar described the development a result of political ‘shrewdness’ of the lead partner (RJD) of INDIA bloc in Bihar, which was also supported by the Congress.

“This is a result of the political shrewdness of the lead party in the alliance. They kept us waiting in the name of deliberations with one party or the other. We always wanted to strengthen the alliance. But this changed political scenario is set to have a bearing in the alliance. We will reassess the arrangement in Jharkhand,” said Kumar, considered close to chief minister Soren.

Holding the Congress equally responsible, Kumar said the grand old party supported the RJD in the development.

“Our leader honoured the request of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and joined the last day of his Voter Adhikar Rally in Patna. However, even the Congress was hand in glove with the RJD and they did not speak for the cause of the JMM,” Kumar added.

Around two hours before Kumar spoke, JMM general secretary Vinod Pandey told reporters in Ranchi that they were kept waiting by the alliance leaders till the last minute.

“Our candidates are ready and waiting for our green signal. Even as we speak, I am getting calls from our candidates. We still request the alliance leaders to sort this out,” Pandey had said.

Both Kumar and Pandey were authorised to negotiate with the alliance partners over seat sharing of JMM. Kumar said that a meeting regarding seat sharing was held on October 7 in Patna with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, which Vinod Pandey and himself attended.

“From October 7 to October 20, the RJD engaged in manipulation, and the Congress supported them in this behaviour. In Bihar election 2020, too, the JMM was assured of three seats by the RJD and Congress, but later they divided the seats among themselves, deceiving us. We will review the alliance in future, which will be as per the interests of the JMM and Jharkhand,” said Kumar.

Even as the JMM has underlined that they would review the alliance arrangement in Jharkhand, the state leaders of the Congress and the RJD have chosen to remain silent over the issue, at least ‘for now’.

“There have been doubts of the organisational strength and limitations of JMM in Bihar. However, the way things have panned out is unfortunate. But we can’t speak over it as of now. Let the central leaders take a view of the situation,” a Congress spokesperson said.

A statement from the RJD is awaited and the copy will be updated once it is received.

The JMM leaders have repeatedly underlined that their leader Hemant Soren has been very accommodative in giving space to alliance partners in Jharkhand. While the RJD is the leader partner of the INDIA bloc in Bihar, the Hemant Soren-led JMM holds the pole position of the front in Jharkhand.

“In 2019, when only one member of the RJD won, our leader made him a minister for a full five year term from 2019-24. In 2024, out of four MLAs, one RJD member has once again been made a minister,” said Kumar.

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has been in place and in power in the state since 2019. In sync with the expansion of the INDIA bloc ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections, the CPI (ML) was also accommodated in the political formation in the state ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections in November 2024.

The alliance led by Hemant Soren returned to power with a bigger majority in 2024. While the JMM won 34 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, the Congress won 16, followed by four by the RJD and two by the CPI (ML), giving the front a majority of 56 in the house.

Four MLAs of the Congress are currently members of Hemant Soren cabinet, while the RJD has one minister, Sanjay Yadav, in the government. Rajneesh Kumar, son of Sanjay Yadav, MLA from Godda in Jharkhand, has been fielded by the RJD from Kahalgaon assembly seat in neighbouring Bhagalpur district in Bihar.