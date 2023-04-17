Job aspirants protest near J’khand CM house, demand withdrawal of employment policy

RANCHI: Hundreds of job aspirants on Monday managed to beat the barricade and security arrangements to reach closer to the chief minister residence, demanding the withdrawal of the employment policy of the Hemant Soren government for the grade three and four jobs besides filling the vacancies in the government at the earliest. Police detain a student during a protest march in Ranchi on Monday. (ANI)

Police, which had made heavy security arrangements on the route from Morhabadi ground to CM’s residence on Kanke Road, had to use mild force to disperse the protesters, who blocked Kanke Road for a brief period.

“They had not taken requisite permission from the concerned authorities for the protest. As per our information, we had made security arrangements. We have detained a few protesters against whom action would be taken as per law,” said Ranchi senior superintendent of police, Kishor Kaushal.

The state government has recently notified employment rules 2023, according to which 40 percent of the vacancies in grade three and four government jobs would be open for all. The job aspirants however are demanding the government to announce a Khatiyan-based domicile policy and for reducing the open seats to percent.

In view of the protest, the district administration had imposed Section 144 in the area besides turning all roads from Moarhabadi ground to the chief minister’s residence into a fortress. “The kind of arrangements they have made is for all to see. The way they are treating us, it seems we are terrorists and Maoists. We just wanted to go to CM house and submit our memorandum. Can’t we do that when we are making genuine demands? Why should outsiders get entry in such jobs here? Other states also have laws for their citizens. We demand a Khatiyan-based domicile policy. And at best, they should open 10 percent seats for all,” said Motilal Mahto, one of the organisers of the protest.

Another protester Manoj Yadav alleged the government was fooling the students by regularly changing its policy. “They are simply wasting time. We are waiting for several years for one vacancy. But this government is playing politics over employment policy. And when we are raising this issue, we are served legal notices threatening legal action. We are not afraid of such tactics and ready to go to jail,” said Yadav.

Another protester Baby Mahto said she would like the courts to intervene and help the students. “Forget about the boys, the police came to my house. They can impose case against us, but the courts should also let us know what sections should be imposed against such governments, leaders who fail to deliver on electrical promises,” said Baby.

The protesters have decided to hold Masal Juloos in all district headquarters on Tuesday besides calling Jharkhand bandh on Wednesday.