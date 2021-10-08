Lakhimpur Kheri tragedy should not be linked with any other incident : Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has raised questions regarding the opposition BJP for criticising him after he announced monetary assistance to the victims of violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri and said the tragedy with farmers should not be linked with any other incident.

Baghel, on Wednesday, announced a financial assistance of ₹50 lakh each to families of four farmers and a journalist killed in the incident of violence in Lakhimpur Kheri following which Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi also made a similar announcement.

On Wednesday, the Chhattisgarh’s BJP unit reacted to the announcement and termed it as “cheap politics” by Baghel. The BJP raised question over the farmers’ deaths due to suicides in Chhattisgarh and four tribals being killed in police firing in Silgar in Sukma district in May this year.

“Lakhimpur tragedy was a heart wrenching incident. The way the son of a Union Minister of State Ajay Kumar Mishra allegedly crushed the farmers reflects the fascist mentality. This incident cannot be linked with other incidents,” Baghel said.

He further said that BJP leaders of Chhattisgarh have not even condemned the Lakhimpur incident.

“They talk of Silger incident. When did Raman Singh and his party leader went to meet (the affected people) after the Maoist incident during their 15 year rule. After the Silger incident, our party MLAs and leaders went and met people there. Has Raman Singh spoken to affected families in Silger… but I have spoken to them virtually and over phone. I called them here and asked them what they wanted. They said they will not take compensation,” Baghel said.

The CM said he is not describing any incident as small but Lakhimpur violence should not be associated with other incidents.

When asked about curfew imposed in Kawardha town following an incident of communal violence on Tuesday, Baghel said stern action will be taken against those who try to encourage such an incident.

“Chhattisgarh is a peace-loving state and people belonging to different communities live here together in harmony. No one will tolerate such indeint and strict action will be taken against the people behind such incident,” Baghel said.