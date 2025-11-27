Liberated Jharkhand from middlemen: CM

Chief minister Hemant Soren paying tribute to his grandfather as well as martyr Sobaran Soren at Lukaiyatand in Ramgarh district on later’s martyrdom day claimed to have liberated the state from middleman and set it on the track of development. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren pays tribute to his grandfather Sobaran Soren on his 68th martyrdom day in Ramgarh on Thursday. ANI Photo

“Middlemen no longer have any place in government offices. Brokers are being tracked down and chased away. Government systems are now under strict surveillance,” Soren said.

Before stating this CM Soren claimed to have eliminated the need of searching an official for any work and ensured availability of government officials for people.

“It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that you don’t have to wander around to avail the benefits of schemes. State government officials are now available to you, eliminating the need to search for an official,” Soren said.

The chief minister on the occasion remembered the sacrifices of leaders for the protection of water, forest, land and identity of local people and explained how war was fought bravely against feudal mentality .

“We all know that many of our brave sons were born in different parts of Jharkhand who fought for the rights of all classes and communities, including the tribals and indigenous people, and led the defense of water, forests, land, and the identity of the state’s people. Without caring for their own lives, these brave sons strongly raised their voices against those who violated and exploited the rights of the tribals and indigenous people. Many of our brave sons were murdered by those with feudal ideology, and many were sent behind bars,” he said.

“Jharkhand is a state soaked in blood. Memorials, statues, and memorials of our brave martyrs are tucked away in every corner of this state. We remember and pay homage to these brave sons on their death anniversaries and martyrdom days,” he added.

CM Soren on the occasion counted the achievements of his government for the development of the state. He said welfare schemes are being implemented to strengthen the rural economy and schemes are implemented to ensure prosperity in rural areas.

“Jharkhand is now a young state of 25 years old. Our government is working at a rapid pace in every field. Work is being done with commitment to strengthen the shoulders of the youth here. Many welfare schemes are being implemented to strengthen the rural economy. Schemes are being implemented continuously to ensure the prosperity of villages, the poor, and farmers. Positive work is also being done to enable people to support their families through their labour and agriculture,” Soren said.

CM Soren said on the completion of one year term of his government 10,000 youths will be given jobs.

“The current state government completes its one-year term on November 28, 2025. On this occasion, the state government is providing government jobs to over 10,000 young men and women. Not only government jobs but also various avenues for self-employment are being created,” he said.

The chief minister said the government in Jharkhand operates from villages and the government is working to take schemes to everyone’s door step.

“Our government operates not from the Ranchi headquarters, but from the villages. Under the “Right to Service” programme, our government is working to bring schemes to your doorsteps. Your problems are also being resolved in your villages. Our government is working to ensure that you receive all the rights you deserve under the government system,” Soren said.

Ramgarh MLA Mamta Devi, district administration officials, and a large number of villagers were present on this occasion.