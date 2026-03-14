The wait for around 400 beneficiaries to get a house in exchange for the acquisition of their land for the new Assembly building is set to get longer as the state government is verifying the list of the original landowners from Kute and Aaani villages. List of displaced due to Jharkhand Assembly building being verified: Govt

Responding to a question from BJP legislator Naveen Jaiswal about when beneficiaries would move into the new houses—which were constructed six years ago and are now in dilapidated condition, urban development minister Sudivya Kumar said the list was being verified because questions have been raised about around 150 persons on the list of land owners provided to the state government.

“It is perhaps the only example wherein a private company was given the task to identify the beneficiaries, which has no legal sanctity. The list our government received contained 393 beneficiaries. During field verification, when the panchayat land records were matched with the list, the names of 154 records did not match. We are committed to give houses to the affected but not to someone who is not entitled,” said Kumar.

The previous Raghubar Das government constructed around 400 houses in the relocation & rehabilitation colony in the core capital area at the cost of ₹150 crore. These three-bedroom (3BHK) houses, situated on a 2,200-square-foot plot, were to be allotted to the landowners of Kute and Aani villages who were affected by the construction of the new Jharkhand Assembly building in the core capital area of Ranchi.

The department also prepared the list of 393 beneficiaries. However, soon after the list became public, a section of beneficiaries questioned it. The beneficiaries have yet to move into the new colony and continue to live in their village, blocking other state government projects in the area.

Meanwhile, the 400 new houses are facing decay. Few houses have been converted into makeshift residences for the Jharkhand police’s home guard and traffic police constables.

Regarding the specific question of when the government plans to hand over benefits to eligible beneficiaries, the Urban Development Minister said they would try to complete the process by the next assembly session.

“We have formed a committee that is verifying the list. We would try to complete the process positively before the next session,” the minister added.