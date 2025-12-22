Man alleges police inaction over complaint, dies by suicide in Hazaribagh

A 28-year-old allegedly committed suicide in the Lohsinghna area of Hazaribagh district, with his family alleging that police inaction on a threat complaint filed by the victim contributed to the incident, officials said on Monday. A 28-year-old allegedly committed suicide in the Lohsinghna area of Hazaribagh district (HT File/Representative use)

“My elder brother was brutally murdered on October 7, 2022. Police arrested nine accused in the case. Later, all were granted bail by the high court. After they were granted bail, they attacked my house on July 16 this year. The matter was reported to the police with all the evidence, but they did not take any action. Frustrated by police inaction, my brother committed suicide on Monday morning,” the deceased’s brother alleged.

However, Hazaribagh superintendent of police (SP) Anjani Anjan rubbished the allegation.

“The murder was committed in 2022. Initially, there were only four accused in the case. Police arrested nine in this connection. In this situation, how can anyone allege that the police did not take action? As far as bail is concerned, the police have no role in it. The allegation of an attack after bail is not true,” Anjan said.

Asked about the reason behind the suicide, SP Anjan said: “The matter is still under probe, though no FIR has yet been registered in this case. As far as my information is concerned, the youth who committed suicide was preparing for the UPSC in Delhi. Apparently, he was frustrated after the mains result.”

A police official said locals blocked the road near the water storage tower on Hazaribagh Main Road for over five hours to protest against the incident.